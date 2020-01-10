Revealed: How F1 made DRS-open Zandvoort banking idea a reality

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
292 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
306 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
320 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: How F1 made DRS-open Zandvoort banking idea a reality

shares
comments
Revealed: How F1 made DRS-open Zandvoort banking idea a reality
By:
Jan 10, 2020, 10:05 AM

One of the big things that many Formula 1 fans are looking forward to seeing in 2020 is grand prix cars running with DRS open through the final banked corner at Zandvoort.

The revamp of the Dutch Grand Prix circuit to bring it up to modern standards and at least allow a chance for overtaking has included the re-profiling at 32 percent – the equivalent of 18 degrees – of what will be known as Arie Luyendyk corner.

The decision to go ahead with the plan, aimed at allowing cars to run through the corner with DRS fully open so there is enough of a run up to try to make an overtaking move in to Turn 1, is far from conventional.

However, what initially may have seemed like a crazy idea, was helped become reality by a group of engineers working directly for F1 who ran computer simulations to prove that Charlie Whiting's initial suggestion could actually work.

Craig Wilson, who is head of vehicle performance at F1 and heads a department there that helps create and test circuit designs, said that when the Zandvoort project first began there did not seem to be an obvious solution about how to make the track offer more overtaking opportunities.

"When we first had a look, we said, 'okay, well the existing layout is going to be a challenge to get overtaking," the former Mercedes and Williams engineer said in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com talking about the work he is doing.

Read Also:

"The straights are too short but the actual circuit is very confined because it's surrounded by a national park. All the sand dunes around it are actually protected so we can't just extend the straight.

"We went through a lot of iterations thinking how can we change the last few corners to effectively extend the straight, or get more full throttle time and distance. And we probably went through about 14 or 15 different solutions. I couldn't get one to work satisfactorily."

While the F1 circuit team kept thinking about how best to do it, Whiting's initial suggestion of having the corner banked was mentioned to Wilson by Zandvoort chiefs.

"A comment came back and said: 'could we do banking?," added Wilson. "I thought about it, and it was: 'okay well leave it with me, let me work out what level of banking would be required on the concept of could we, rather than have DRS open after the last turn, could we open DRS through the last turn?

"We went through it, we used our simulation and then we came back and said 'okay well you'd need at least this level of banking to be able to do it. I had assessed it with two different methods, in terms of car stability and the aerodynamic loss, and it looks like it can work.

"Then it was a case of, 'okay well can we physically do it?'

"The guys at Zandvoort went off, spoke to a few people and came back and said: 'Yeah, we can do it, we think we can do it, and we'd be very interested in doing it.'

"So we had conversations with the FIA to say 'look, this is what we're thinking, are you okay with that?' They said let's go through the numbers, let's look at what else is involved.

"As a process, we were getting all the right people together and we were able to actually come up with a solution - and a fairly unique solution to that situation."

The Zandvoort banking solution is one example of all the work Wilson and the F1 group are now doing on helping design better tracks for the future – and he says without their simulation work the ambitious project would probably not have been able to become reality.

"It would be very difficult for us to think it would be possible to make Zandvoort work, if we hadn't done this work and helped direct some of the changes," explains Wilson.

"Despite work on lots of other concepts, we couldn't get anything else to work, but that [the banking] did and it was quite pleasing.

But while Wilson is delighted about how the project has been moved from an idea to reality, he fully understands that even with cars able to blast through the bend flat out with DRS open, overtaking is still not going to be easy.

"I still expect it to be a very difficult track to overtake on, but these changes I'm confident make it easier than what it would have been," he said.

The FIA has not yet confirmed where the DRS activation point will be before the banked corner, with there set to be a second DRS zone further around the lap too.

Related video

Next article
The underground work helping make F1 tracks better

Previous article

The underground work helping make F1 tracks better

Next article

McLaren unveils partnership with long-time Williams sponsor

McLaren unveils partnership with long-time Williams sponsor
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Location Zandvoort
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: How F1 made DRS-open Zandvoort banking idea a reality

1h
2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 6: Brabec extends lead, Price in trouble

20m
3
WRC

Toyota's 2020 Yaris WRC unveiled ahead of debut

2h
4
Super GT

Toyota reveals Super GT GT300-spec Supra in Tokyo

2h
5
Super GT

Fuji Super GT: ARTA Honda ends Lexus' winning streak

Latest videos

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023 07:33
Formula 1

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

Latest news

McLaren unveils partnership with long-time Williams sponsor
F1

McLaren unveils partnership with long-time Williams sponsor

Revealed: How F1 made DRS-open Zandvoort banking idea a reality
F1

Revealed: How F1 made DRS-open Zandvoort banking idea a reality

The underground work helping make F1 tracks better
F1

The underground work helping make F1 tracks better

Hamilton pledges $500k to Australian bushfire relief efforts
F1

Hamilton pledges $500k to Australian bushfire relief efforts

How F1 has fans “wired up” to test emotions during races
F1

How F1 has fans “wired up” to test emotions during races

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.