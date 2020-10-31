Formula 1
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Valtteri Bottas will start the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from pole position for Mercedes, the 13th round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Imola.

For the first time since 2006, teams were unleashed around the classic Italian venue for a qualifying session.

In the top-10 shootout, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) set the bar at 1m13.781s, 0.031s quicker than Bottas, who lost time in the final sector. Hamilton then lowered his time to 1m13.706 on the second run, but Bottas snatched the top spot seconds later with 1m13.609s, which was 0.097s faster.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start third, 0.567s off the fastest time. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly – wearing a fantastic Ayrton Senna tribute helmet – will start fourth.

Read Also:

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) qualified fifth, ahead of Alex Albon’s Red Bull. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start seventh, ahead of Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

In Qualifying 2, Bottas was fastest on the medium tyres with 1m14.585s, 0.058s faster than Hamilton. Meanwhile, there was huge drama at Red Bull, as Verstappen complained of “no power” on his first run, and was forced to pit for electrical repairs, while his teammate Albon suffered a spin at Variante Alta.

Both made the cut on their final runs, Verstappen even doing it on medium tyres after a spark plug change. Knocked out at this point were Sergio Perez (by just 0.1s in his Racing Point), Esteban Ocon (Renault), George Russell (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari, who had his fastest lap deleted) and Lance Stroll (Racing Point, who was pinged for track limits and ran wide at Rivazza in a scrappy session).

In Qualifying 1, Bottas set the fastest time at 1m14.221s, eight thousandths faster than Hamilton (who had his fastest time deleted after running too wide at Piratella, and used two sets of soft tyres in this session).

Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen (who went off on his final flying lap at Rivazza), Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and the second Alfa of Antonio Giovinazzi.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.609 242.530
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.706 0.097 242.210
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'14.176 0.567 240.676
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'14.502 0.893 239.623
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'14.520 0.911 239.565
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'14.572 0.963 239.398
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'14.616 1.007 239.256
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'14.696 1.087 239.000
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'14.814 1.205 238.623
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'14.911 1.302 238.314
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'15.061 1.452 237.838
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'15.201 1.592 237.395
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'15.323 1.714 237.011
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'15.385 1.776 236.816
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'15.494 1.885 236.474
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'15.918 2.309 235.153
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'15.939 2.330 235.088
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'15.953 2.344 235.045
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'15.987 2.378 234.940
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'16.208 2.599 234.258
View full results

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'13.609 242.530
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'13.706 0.097 0.097 242.210
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'14.176 0.567 0.470 240.676
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'14.502 0.893 0.326 239.623
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'14.520 0.911 0.018 239.565
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'14.572 0.963 0.052 239.398
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'14.616 1.007 0.044 239.256
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'14.696 1.087 0.080 239.000
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'14.814 1.205 0.118 238.623
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'14.911 1.302 0.097 238.314
View full results

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'14.585 239.356
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'14.643 0.058 0.058 239.170
3 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'14.681 0.096 0.038 239.048
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 7 1'14.745 0.160 0.064 238.844
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'14.953 0.368 0.208 238.181
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 5 1'14.974 0.389 0.021 238.114
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 9 1'15.017 0.432 0.043 237.978
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 10 1'15.022 0.437 0.005 237.962
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'15.027 0.442 0.005 237.946
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'15.051 0.466 0.024 237.870
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'15.061 0.476 0.010 237.838
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'15.201 0.616 0.140 237.395
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 8 1'15.323 0.738 0.122 237.011
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'15.385 0.800 0.062 236.816
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'15.494 0.909 0.109 236.474
View full results

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'14.221 240.530
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'14.229 0.008 0.008 240.504
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 5 1'15.034 0.813 0.805 237.924
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'15.123 0.902 0.089 237.642
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'15.183 0.962 0.060 237.452
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 5 1'15.274 1.053 0.091 237.165
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 8 1'15.352 1.131 0.078 236.920
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 8 1'15.402 1.181 0.050 236.762
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 10 1'15.407 1.186 0.005 236.747
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'15.412 1.191 0.005 236.731
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'15.474 1.253 0.062 236.537
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 7 1'15.528 1.307 0.054 236.367
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'15.571 1.350 0.043 236.233
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 10 1'15.760 1.539 0.189 235.644
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 10 1'15.822 1.601 0.062 235.451
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 10 1'15.918 1.697 0.096 235.153
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 11 1'15.939 1.718 0.021 235.088
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 1'15.953 1.732 0.014 235.045
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 12 1'15.987 1.766 0.034 234.940
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 1'16.208 1.987 0.221 234.258
View full results

Related video

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas snatches pole from Hamilton

