Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates, direct from Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates, direct from Barcelona

shares
comments
Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates, direct from Barcelona
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Feb 20, 2020, 8:22 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane and track action on the second day of Formula 1 testing in 2020.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

McLaren MCL35 detail

McLaren MCL35 detail
1/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL35 with a complex kiel probe array mounted within their airbox, measuring airflow into the structure to make sure it’s receiving the amount of airflow that was anticipated.

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
2/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari SF1000 with flo-viz painted on the diffuser as the team tries to identify any flow inconsistencies and make sure it’s performing as anticipated.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
3/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The SF1000 has also been outfitted with additional measuring equipment on the front wing during the second day of testing. These sensors, mounted on the outer portions and the centre of the wing measure ground clearance, in order that the team can check how much the wing is flexing.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
4/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull RB15 with large kiel probe rakes mounted behind the front wheels. Note how the frequency of the kiel probe changes at the base of the rake and the stanchions in the centre and above the wheel.

Ferrari SF1000 side floor detail

Ferrari SF1000 side floor detail
5/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A small kiel probe array is mounted on the floor of the Ferrari SF1000, measuring airflow across the surface as it travels into the ‘coke bottle’ region.

Racing Point RP20 in the garage

Racing Point RP20 in the garage
6/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This image of the Racing Point RP20 with the wheels off gives us a great view of the some aspects of the car that are often obscured, such as the bargeboards and splitter.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
7/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The McLaren MCL35 with a large kiel probe rake on the rear of the car, oopsie on the taller stanchion though, which obviously wasn’t designed to take such abuse, as it’s fallen over.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
8/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A nice action shot of the Ferrari SF1000 gives us a great view of the cars bargeboard arrangement, with special attention being drawn to the shape of the two boomerangs.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
9/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another action shot of the SF1000, this time with the front wing sensors in place that we’ve already talked about but, also note the additional camera housed on the left-hand side of the airbox (the right side as you look at it).

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
10/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Williams FW43 circulated with a pair of kiel probe rakes behind the front wheels during the morning session.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
11/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A different angle of the McLaren MCL35 outfitted with the pair of kiel probe rakes at the rear.

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
12/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull RB16 not only had kiel probe rakes behind the rear wheels but also one inside the airbox too.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
13/34

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Alfa Romeo C39 with kiel probe rakes behind the front wheels measuring the wake created by the front tyre in order that they can establish a map of the airflow.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
14/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Alpha Tauri also had kiel probe rakes placed behind the front wheels to take measurements

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+, rear wing

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+, rear wing
15/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes W11 outfitted with kiel probe rakes on the rear of the car, measuring airflow ahead of the rear tyre and over the sidepods and engine cover.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
16/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Perez behind the wheel of another raked up racer, all whilst a set of soft tyres appear to be a little angry with him.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
17/34

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A brilliant action shot of the Ferrari SF1000 with the rear wing tip vortices visible.

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20
18/34

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

More rear wing tip vortex action, this time on the Renault RS20.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
19/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Having ditched the kiel probe rakes, Alfa moved onto some flo-viz evaluation, painting the left-hand side of the car with oil based paint in order to correlate the real world airflow behaviour with the simulations done at the factory ahead of time.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
20/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another view of the Alfa Romeo C39 smothered in flo-viz.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
21/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull RB16 with a single horizontal row of kiel probes mounted just ahead of the rear wing.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
22/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Racing Point RP19 still sporting its bullet-shaped airbox pods which enclose additional infra-red cameras to monitor and map tyre performance.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
23/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris at the wheel of the MCL35 with flo-viz paint on the two-element T-Wing arrangement.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
24/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Norris took the car out for a run without the T-Wings too.

Front wing aero detail of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Front wing aero detail of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
25/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of Alfa Romeo’s front wing and the metal stays used to maintain the slot gaps and overall wing rigidity.

Wing mirror aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Wing mirror aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C39
26/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the Alfa Romeo’s sidepod, showing off the shape of their inlet and that they’ve lowered and brought forward their side impact spar that’s now housed in the lower sidepod bodywork.

Steering wheel of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Steering wheel of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
27/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A good look at the Alfa Romeo C39’s steering wheel, noting the three main rotaries in the centre of the wheel, the various buttons and thumb rotaries.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
28/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A good look at the Red Bull Rb16 as it not only compresses at the rear under load but also has flo-viz painted on the rear wing.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
29/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In this image Red Bull is taking a two-pronedg attack on the flo-viz with a green paint used on the left and a lighter blue one on the right.

Aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C39
30/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Some close-up aerodynamic detail here with the Sauber C39 hedgehog vanes atop the bargeboard visible, whilst their fresh turning vane design is shown in the background.

Ferrari SF1000 front brake

Ferrari SF1000 front brake
31/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s front brake duct which emits as much airflow as possible out through the wheel rim for aerodynamic gain.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
32/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the Mercedes W11 gives us a great view of the extremely complex bargeboard region.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
33/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Another top-down view of the W11, this time out on track and with flo-viz paint on the front suspension elements.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 with aero paint

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 with aero paint
34/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A really good view of the flo-viz on the Alfa Romeo C39 and how it’s transmitted down the side of the chassis as the airflow moves over the car.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Using Mercedes DAS like “running in flip-flops” – Vettel

Previous article

Using Mercedes DAS like “running in flip-flops” – Vettel
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Using Mercedes DAS like “running in flip-flops” – Vettel

1h
2
Formula 1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

3h
3
Formula 1

Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates, direct from Barcelona

41m
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

3h
5
Supercars

Crap but spectacular: Van Gisbergen on new Supercars

Latest videos

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1
34m

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

Latest news

Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates, direct from Barcelona
F1

Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates, direct from Barcelona

Using Mercedes DAS like “running in flip-flops” – Vettel
F1

Using Mercedes DAS like “running in flip-flops” – Vettel

Perez hopes 'pink Mercedes' is as fast as real thing
F1

Perez hopes 'pink Mercedes' is as fast as real thing

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far
F1

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal
F1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.