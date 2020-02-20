Explained: Mercedes’ DAS system and fears over what follows
shares
comments
Feb 20, 2020, 9:49 PM
There was only one talking point in the Formula 1 paddock on the second day of pre-season testing, as Mercedes debuted its dual-axis steering system.
The device is used to adjust the toe on the front wheels between the straights and the corners, but, although Mercedes said the FIA is aware of the system, it does not appear clear if it modifies the suspension while the car is in motion – which is not permitted in F1’s regulations – or steering.
In our exclusive video, Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge is joined by Technical Consultant Tim Wright, who explains what Mercedes is doing with its system and outlines his fears that ruling the device legal could open the floodgates to misinterpretation.
Read Also:
Wright also gives his feedback on the 2020 challengers after observing them trackside, and asks whether Ferrari is in a bit of trouble during the first week.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Explained: Mercedes’ DAS system and fears over what follows
shares
comments
Race hub
16 Jan - 18 Jan
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets