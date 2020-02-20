Explained: Mercedes’ DAS system and fears over what follows

Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
147 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
245 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
Previous
Formula 1 / Commentary

Feb 20, 2020, 9:49 PM

Feb 20, 2020, 9:49 PM

There was only one talking point in the Formula 1 paddock on the second day of pre-season testing, as Mercedes debuted its dual-axis steering system.

The device is used to adjust the toe on the front wheels between the straights and the corners, but, although Mercedes said the FIA is aware of the system, it does not appear clear if it modifies the suspension while the car is in motion – which is not permitted in F1’s regulations – or steering.

In our exclusive video, Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge is joined by Technical Consultant Tim Wright, who explains what Mercedes is doing with its system and outlines his fears that ruling the device legal could open the floodgates to misinterpretation.

Read Also:

Wright also gives his feedback on the 2020 challengers after observing them trackside, and asks whether Ferrari is in a bit of trouble during the first week.

