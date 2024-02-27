All Series
Australia
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

F1 24 game launch date and trailer revealed

EA Sports has revealed a trailer, launch date and details of this year's F1 24 game ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
F1 24 game

F1 24 game

EA Sports

The lights are yet to go out at the Bahrain International Circuit to signal the start of the new season and EA Sports has locked in a worldwide launch date for F1 24 of 31 May.

Without revealing all the information about the latest offering, the developer has teased "a fully overhauled career mode, new EA Sports Dynamic Handling System, and so much more".

But players need not wait until the end of May to start blasting around tracks in updated liveries, with F1 23 players able to complete time trial challenges in selected 2024 looks before this weekend's season-opener by pre-ordering the updated edition, with the 'season team cars and liveries' of Alpine, Haas, McLaren, and Williams to be made available.

A second wave of new liveries will be made available for use on F1 23 at the end of April.

As a further bonus, players who already own F1 2021, 22, or 23 will receive a 15% discount when pre-ordering the Champions Edition, which comes with last year's McLaren and Alpine F1 esports liveries.

Those pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack.

F1 24 game

F1 24 game

Photo by: EA Sports

The Champions Edition of the game will include "Two new F1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack featuring resources for single and multiplayer gameplay events. They will also receive up to three days of early access starting May 28, and all pre-orders come with one bonus VIP Podium Pass."

F1 24 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Alpine rules out F1 test for Mick Schumacher
How raised "self-awareness" will boost Piastri in his second F1 year

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Australia