Formula 1 Australian GP

2024 F1 Australian GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

Charles Leclerc was quickest in Australian Grand Prix practice, ahead of the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Rachit Thukral
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris was fastest in Free Practice 1, lapping in 1m18.564s, while Leclerc paced FP2 with a quickest time of 1m17.277s.

Australian GP FP1 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

1'18.564

241.851
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 19

+0.018

1'18.582

0.018 241.795
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.033

1'18.597

0.015 241.749
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.035

1'18.599

0.002 241.743
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+0.057

1'18.621

0.022 241.675
6 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.078

1'18.642

0.021 241.611
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.103

1'18.667

0.025 241.534
8 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.122

1'18.686

0.019 241.476
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.207

1'18.771

0.085 241.215
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.354

1'18.918

0.147 240.766
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+0.710

1'19.274

0.356 239.685
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 11

+0.879

1'19.443

0.169 239.175
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+0.925

1'19.489

0.046 239.036
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+0.955

1'19.519

0.030 238.946
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+0.997

1'19.561

0.042 238.820
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.040

1'19.604

0.043 238.691
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 25

+1.058

1'19.622

0.018 238.637
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 16

+1.152

1'19.716

0.094 238.356
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+1.425

1'19.989

0.273 237.542
20 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.450

1'20.014

0.025 237.468
View full results

What happened in Australian GP Free Practice 1?

The opening session at Albert Park saw Norris set the pace for McLaren, edging out the Red Bull of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP winner Max Verstappen by just 0.018s.

Third place went to George Russell in the Mercedes, while Ferrari's Leclerc made it four different teams inside the top four. Yuki Tsunoda was fifth for RB in an ultra-competitive session that saw the top eight separated by just over a tenth of a second.

FP1 was red-flagged after Alex Albon ran over the kerbs at Turn 7 and smashed his Williams twice into the barriers on either side of the track. He still managed to finish 12th based on his previous lap time.

Australian GP FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

1'17.277

245.879
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.381

1'17.658

0.381 244.672
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.430

1'17.707

0.049 244.518
4 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 29

+0.545

1'17.822

0.115 244.157
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 31

+0.635

1'17.912

0.090 243.875
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.674

1'17.951

0.039 243.753
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.800

1'18.077

0.126 243.359
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.813

1'18.090

0.013 243.319
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.878

1'18.155

0.065 243.116
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 27

+0.911

1'18.188

0.033 243.014
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.144

1'18.421

0.233 242.292
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 30

+1.257

1'18.534

0.113 241.943
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.301

1'18.578

0.044 241.808
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.308

1'18.585

0.007 241.786
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+1.414

1'18.691

0.106 241.460
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 28

+1.425

1'18.702

0.011 241.427
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 32

+1.428

1'18.705

0.003 241.417
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+1.557

1'18.834

0.129 241.022
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.998

1'19.275

0.441 239.682
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 0

View full results

What happened in Australian GP Free Practice 2?

With more much more rubber laid on the track, Leclerc was able to beat Norris' FP1 benchmark by well over a second to top the times in the afternoon session.

Leclerc's best effort of 1m17.277s put him almost four tenths up on Verstappen's quickest time in the Red Bull, while Carlos Sainz rounded out a strong day for Ferrari in third.

Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were fourth and fifth quickest, while George Russell was again the fastest Mercedes driver in sixth.

Albon missed FP2 after taking severe damage to his Williams in first practice.

