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Practice report
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Kimi Antonelli tops sole Zandvoort practice as Red Bull struggles

The F1 championship leader topped FP1 in the Netherlands upon returning from the summer break

Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli was fastest in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix as the championship leader picked up where he left off upon Formula 1’s return from its summer break.

The Mercedes star set a 1m12.949s lap at Zandvoort and was the only driver to go sub-1m13s as second-place went to McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris with a 1m13.070s.

Drivers were quick to head out for the sole practice session of this sprint weekend - one where Zandvoort bids farewell to F1 - with intermediates the initial choice on a damp seaside track.

But conditions were drying, Nico Hulkenberg saying “I think it’s slicks” almost instantly, so it didn’t take long to ditch the intermediates with Oscar Piastri using mediums five minutes in.

The McLaren driver set the pace on a 1m23.311s, 2.251s quicker than Lewis Hamilton who was fastest on intermediates, before reducing that to a 1m20.480s with his next lap.

That drastic improvement was a sign of things to come on the significantly evolving surface as Antonelli surged to the top with a 1m18.264s, 1m16.112s and then a 1m15.531s on his opening three tours.

Lewis Hamilton briefly topped the timings for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton briefly topped the timings for Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

So the lap times kept tumbling, Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc all graced the top of the leaderboard, while Antonelli also endured a 360 at Turn 10 halfway through the one-hour session.

“I don’t know what the heck happened there,” reported the Mercedes driver.

Everything naturally ramped up when the soft tyre runs commenced with 10 minutes remaining and Piastri was first to beat Leclerc’s medium benchmark (1m14.146s) by setting a 1m13.608s.

Piastri wasn’t fastest for long, though, as Leclerc regained top spot by 0.261s, before a 1m13.139s lap for Ferrari team-mate Hamilton put him 0.208s quicker.

But there was yet more change in the final five minutes on a busy circuit as Norris went quickest with a 1m13.105s, subsequently beaten by Antonelli who was 0.156s faster.

That was enough for the championship runaway leader, who holds a 50-point advantage over runner-up Hamilton, to remain top as Norris failed to improve on his final lap.

Yuki Tsunoda made his F1 return with Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda made his F1 return with Racing Bulls

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

There was a late change for third though, as Antonelli’s team-mate Russell - who is 59 points behind the Italian - set a 1m13.074s to go 0.065s quicker than fourth-placed Hamilton.

Leclerc rounded out the top five with a lap that was 0.289s off the pace and it was a big gap to Piastri in sixth as the Australian’s 1m13.608s put him 0.659s behind Antonelli.

So, the top three teams - Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren - occupied the first six spots as usual, whereas seventh went to Audi’s Hulkenberg who impressively set a 1m13.784s with the mediums late on.

Team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto opted for a similar strategy with a 1m13.992s late on and he finished ninth, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly splitting the pair after setting a 1m13.911s on hards.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad (1m14.285s) completed the top 10 in a poor session for Red Bull, who respectively finished 11th and 14th via Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar’s stand-in Liam Lawson.

The four-time world champion, who on Thursday announced his contract renewal, reported problems with downshifts and oversteer and had an off heading into the final corner.

Sprint qualifying is up next on Friday afternoon.

Photos from Dutch GP - Friday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Fans gathered for the stage

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Jack the Lion

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Grandstand

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Dutch Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
46

F1 Dutch GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 36

1'12.949

S 210.179
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.121

1'13.070

0.121 S 209.831
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 37

+0.125

1'13.074

0.004 S 209.820
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 34

+0.190

1'13.139

0.065 S 209.633
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 39

+0.289

1'13.238

0.099 S 209.350
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 35

+0.659

1'13.608

0.370 S 208.298
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 34

+0.835

1'13.784

0.176 M 207.801
8 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 28

+0.962

1'13.911

0.127 S 207.444
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 29

+1.043

1'13.992

0.081 M 207.216
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 37

+1.336

1'14.285

0.293 M 206.399
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+1.376

1'14.325

0.040 S 206.288
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 25

+1.562

1'14.511

0.186 S 205.773
13 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 31

+1.877

1'14.826

0.315 H 204.907
14 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 30

+1.912

1'14.861

0.035 S 204.811
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 32

+1.925

1'14.874

0.013 S 204.776
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.948

1'14.897

0.023 S 204.713
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 35

+2.161

1'15.110

0.213 M 204.132
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 24

+2.250

1'15.199

0.089 S 203.891
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 33

+2.408

1'15.357

0.158 M 203.463
20 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.631

1'15.580

0.223 S 202.863
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.751

1'15.700

0.120 S 202.541
22 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 32

+3.396

1'16.345

0.645 M 200.830
View full results
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