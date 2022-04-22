Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: "Each weekend is a rescue" right now for Mercedes F1 Next / How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying report

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen grabs F1 sprint pole in disrupted session

Max Verstappen persevered through five red flags to triumph over Charles Leclerc in changeable qualifying conditions ahead of the sprint race at Formula 1's 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:

Stop-start rain and cool tyre temperatures led to a crash-strewn session that was finally abandoned with 40s remaining on the clock after Lando Norris hit the wall in Q3.

That prevented a final one-lap shootout for first on the grid for the Saturday sprint contest, which left Verstappen atop the times ahead of Leclerc, Norris and Kevin Magnussen.

On his second and crucial lap on intermediate tyres in Q3, despite a yellow flag for a stricken Valtteri Bottas, the Red Bull driver posted a 1m27.999s to move ahead of Leclerc.

The defending champion was quick to confirm he had lifted off and his lap time remained on the board despite the yellow, which soon developed into a red.

That move to back off proved critical when the session resumed only for Norris to crash in what had looked to be a three-minute final run to decide top spot.

Before anyone had set a time in Q3, had brought out a brief red flag after a wet-dry track caught the Haas driver out in the more treacherous second half of the lap.

He lost the rear of the car at the second entry of Acque Minerali and spun across the gravel but kept the rears spinning to eventually rejoin, but not before the session was halted.

Alonso was ready at the end of the pitlane when Q3 resumed after a five-minute delay, the Alpine driver then fighting the car and slithering off the road at Acque Minerali.

Perez and Verstappen aborted the second apex at Tamburello, the Red Bull duo both locking the front-left to run over the gravel as Leclerc set the initial pace with his 1m28.788s effort.

Verstappen soon crossed over the timing line just 0.02s adrift as he comfortably kept Norris at bay before running for another 1m27.999s flying lap that stormed to provisional pole.

The Red Bull driver was quick to confirm over team radio that he had still backed off considerably and changed down a gear to account for a yellow flag in the final sector.

That caution then morphed into another red flag in response to Valtteri Bottas parking up in his Alfa Romeo C42 on the downhill approach to Rivazza with a technical issue.

When the track reopened a quarter of an hour later for a final three-minute dash, the remaining eight drivers queued in the pitlane ahead of a one-lap shootout for pole.

But neither Verstappen nor Leclerc looked like improving when Norris binned his McLaren also at Acque Minerali, which settled the starting order and allowed Verstappen to land the first pole of his title defence as only one Ferrari driver was there to challenge him.

Fresh from signing a contract extension at Ferrari and in front of the team's home crowd, Carlos Sainz put his F1-75 into the wall on the exit of the penultimate Rivazza corner in Q2.

With the threat of rain returning, the first timed lap was predicted to be critical. Sainz flashed over the timing line in 1m18.990s and he had moved top ahead of Lando Norris.

Verstappen immediately improved and brought that benchmark time down to a 1m18.793s to nab first position as Sainz was told over team radio to push for a second flying effort.

But as he turned in to the second apex of the Rivazza left, the right-rear wheel appeared to run over the painted track border, and he span across the gravel and into the outside wall.

The front-left assembly bore the brunt, and the red flag was thrown before rain duly arrived.

After a nine-minute delay to retrieve the damaged Ferrari, conditions had deteriorated sufficiently to ensure no drivers rushed to return to the circuit with 11 minutes to run.

With the risk too great to attempt a lap on slicks, both Mercedes drivers were eliminated. George Russell, whose car had broken a floor stay in FP1 due to the extreme nature of the porpoising, missed the cut off on his only flying lap by almost six tenths to land only 11th.

He beat the Haas of Mick Schumacher while Lewis Hamilton failed to make Q3 for the second time in three races, the Briton having struggled to generate tyre temperature all day.

In 14th, Zhou Guanyu was another casualty of the declining conditions despite the Alfa Romeo driver having ended up fourth come the chequered flag of Q1 behind Sainz.

Lance Stroll rounded out the 15 and had vacated the car with three minutes to run, although teammate Vettel emerged from the pits a few second later along with Bottas, Alonso, Leclerc and Perez for Q3 sighters on intermediate tyres. None improved their time.

In the first part of qualifying, a downpour that persisted overnight on Thursday had all but stopped, with the support series creating a dry line to allow most drivers to begin on softs.

Alexander Albon caused a red flag only six minutes into Q1 as the Williams FW44 endured its latest brake failure, like that which hit Nicholas Latifi in Bahrain testing.

In the cool, damp conditions at Imola, Albon complained of losing his brake pedal altogether as he was captured crawling around with flames shooting out of the right-rear brake duct.

This was swiftly followed by a small explosion inside the assembly – likely to be the brake disc failing as it subsequently tore chunks out of the suspension to drop debris on track.

Albon had yet to set a time as Q1 was halted, while Lance Stroll led on a 1m23.419s to find 1.1s over fellow soft-tyre runner Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen on intermediates.

The 18-minute Q1 run was also a struggle on the other side of the Williams garage as Nicholas Latifi suffered a spin while accelerating on the exit of the Villeneuve chicane.

He locked the fronts to slow the car before he ran over the sodden grass, but as Latifi tried to return to the circuit, he lost the car again and spun to bring out temporary yellow flags.

Latifi eventually recovered to prevent a second stoppage, as Hamilton ran 1.6s adrift of the pace to just scrape into Q2 by only 0.004s while as per FP1, he struggled to heat the tyres.

That left Yuki Tsunoda to be the first driver to miss out on progressing into the second part of qualifying. Although, he did still find 0.25s over AlphaTauri stablemate Pierre Gasly.

Latifi ran to 18th fastest, while Esteban Ocon was hobbled for a significant portion by a gearshift issue to ensure his Alpine remained in the garage to only beat Albon for 19th.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1'27.999
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.778 0.779
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'29.131 1.132
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'29.164 1.165
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'29.202 1.203
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'29.742 1.743
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 1'29.808 1.809
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'30.439 2.440
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'31.062 3.063
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari Ferrari
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 1'20.757
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'20.916
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'21.138
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'21.434
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'28.119 0.120
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'20.474
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'20.732
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'21.971
19 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'22.338
20 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes
View full results
shares
comments
Hamilton: "Each weekend is a rescue" right now for Mercedes F1
Previous article

Hamilton: "Each weekend is a rescue" right now for Mercedes F1
Next article

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race

Emilia Romagna GP: Russell tops FP2 from Perez, Leclerc Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Russell tops FP2 from Perez, Leclerc

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
5 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
13 h
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.