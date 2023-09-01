Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win Next / Ferrari names Cardile as F1 technical director
Formula 1 News

F1 eyes diffuser solution to help cure wet weather visibility problem

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed that a diffuser solution is being looked at to try to help cure grand prix racing’s wet weather visibility problems.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

A run of rain-impacted events has highlighted a major problem the current generation of ground-effect F1 cars have in throwing up too much spray.

Visibility has been dramatically cut back compared to recent years, and it means it is not safe for cars to run in track conditions that would have been okay in the past.

The FIA has already been testing the idea of cars running with wheel arches to try to limit the amount of spray being thrown up.

But a recent test at Silverstone, using a car fitted with the devices, showed the spray was not reduced enough – and things were further not helped by a lot of water getting thrown up by the diffuser.

Speaking in Monza, just a few days after another rain-impacted race at Zandvoort, Domenicali said that getting on top of F1’s wet weather problems was now a priority as he suggested efforts were being ramped up to find answers.

“Formula 1 is, and will remain, a single-seater championship with open wheels,” he said. “However, there is an open discussion because we have never had as many wet races as in recent years.

“The problem of visibility that the drivers have in rainy conditions must be addressed.

“It is not a grip problem, and I think that in the future only one type of wet tyre will be enough. At Zandvoort we saw the restart with the intermediates, and it worked. But the visibility problem remains.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

As well as pursuing the wheel arch idea, Domenicali has suggested that some consideration is being made to find a way to stop the diffuser throwing up so much water.

“We will evaluate the 'mudguards', systems, which can limit the spray phenomenon,” he added. “But we are also evaluating the possibility of intervening on the diffuser outlet.

“It is an important issue, because if we think of the public who come to watch a race, we must limit the possibility that a grand prix can be interrupted.”

Although the FIA’s recent wheel arch test did not produce as positive a result as hoped, motor racing’s governing body has insisted it was still a hugely valuable learning experience.

FIA deputy president of sport Robert Reid said at the Italian GP: “There is a challenge with the new aerodynamics in F1, and it's something that we're trying to solve there.

“Anything we can do to reduce the spray, and increase the visibility, is going to be something that we are definitely working on.

“There's no particular solution at the moment. But, as you saw in F1, there was the first learning step towards some solutions.

“I know there was a bit of criticism, and I read it was a failure, but in any of these situations, you've got to try things. And that's exactly what we did.

“It certainly wasn't a failure, because we learned a lot from it. And the next iterations will get better and better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win

Ferrari names Cardile as F1 technical director
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes"

F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes"

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes" F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes"

How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car

How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car

FIA F2
Monza

How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Latest news

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick"

Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick" Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick"

F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari

F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari

Bell's path to 2022 Cup title race "not a reliable playbook"

Bell's path to 2022 Cup title race "not a reliable playbook"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Bell's path to 2022 Cup title race "not a reliable playbook" Bell's path to 2022 Cup title race "not a reliable playbook"

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe