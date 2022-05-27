Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday

Charles Leclerc was fastest during Monaco Grand Prix practice on Friday, the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, for Ferrari.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday

Leclerc was fastest in FP1 and FP2, finishing the day 0.044s ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz and the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 results: Leclerc fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 29 1'14.531
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 30 1'14.570 0.039 0.039
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 28 1'14.601 0.070 0.031
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 26 1'14.712 0.181 0.111
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 31 1'15.056 0.525 0.344
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 33 1'15.083 0.552 0.027
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 33 1'15.157 0.626 0.074
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 34 1'15.211 0.680 0.054
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 33 1'15.387 0.856 0.176
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 29 1'15.499 0.968 0.112
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 36 1'15.536 1.005 0.037
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 26 1'15.539 1.008 0.003
13 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 28 1'15.749 1.218 0.210
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 30 1'15.806 1.275 0.057
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 39 1'16.110 1.579 0.304
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 24 1'16.315 1.784 0.205
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 27 1'16.417 1.886 0.102
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 30 1'17.714 3.183 1.297
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 12 1'18.636 4.105 0.922
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 2
View full results

What happened in Monaco GP Free Practice 1?

Leclerc set the early pace at 1m17.993 on medium tyres, soon topped by Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Verstappen as the track rubbered-in. Leclerc reset the bar at 15.883s as the times continued to tumble, as Sainz beat him by 0.001s.

Leclerc and Verstappen, running the hard tyres, swapped the fastest time between them before Leclerc went straight on at Sainte Devote. Verstappen managed 1m15.327s at this point.

The session was red flagged after 20 minutes when Mick Schumacher’s Haas slowed at Rascasse and ground to a halt at the pitlane entry with an MGU-K fault, causing chaos as cars couldn’t pit.

After the restart, Norris went P1 despite his sickness on 1m15.301s and then 1m15.056s on mediums, leading a mid-session McLaren 1-2 ahead of Ricciardo.

Verstappen switched to mediums and went to the top on 1m14.712s, 0.188s ahead of Perez. Verstappen then had a huge lock-up and went straight on at Ste Devote, as Leclerc jumped up to second and Sainz had a potential fastest lap ruined by traffic at the Swimming Pool section.

Leclerc then took P1 on 1m14.531s, 0.07s ahead of Sainz before Perez rose to second, 0.039s off the quickest time. Verstappen was fourth, ahead of Norris, Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Ricciardo. George Russell (Mercedes) was eighth, ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel – a rare soft runner in this session – and Lewis Hamilton’s Merc.

Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Perez also took a trip down the Ste Devote escape road.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas didn’t set a time due to a gearbox problem.

Read Also:

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 30 1'12.656
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 32 1'12.700 0.044 0.044
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 31 1'13.035 0.379 0.335
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 33 1'13.103 0.447 0.068
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 24 1'13.294 0.638 0.191
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 31 1'13.406 0.750 0.112
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 32 1'13.636 0.980 0.230
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 31 1'13.912 1.256 0.276
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 32 1'14.059 1.403 0.147
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 27 1'14.134 1.478 0.075
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 32 1'14.239 1.583 0.105
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 29 1'14.267 1.611 0.028
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 28 1'14.468 1.812 0.201
14 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 33 1'14.486 1.830 0.018
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 23 1'14.525 1.869 0.039
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 29 1'14.623 1.967 0.098
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 33 1'14.894 2.238 0.271
18 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 34 1'15.216 2.560 0.322
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 33 1'16.276 3.620 1.060
20 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 2
View full results

What happened in Monaco GP Free Practice 2?

Magnussen set the early bar at 1m15.972s, quickly usurped by Leclerc on 1m15.762s.

Times dropped substantially, with Perez going P1 on 1m14.001s – a quarter of a second ahead of Verstappen, both Red Bulls running the mediums initially with the Ferraris behind them using hards.

Vettel had a huge moment at the Swimming Pool, and just kept it out of the wall, before Ricciardo crashed heavily at the same spot – swiping the left-front corner off the car against the barriers.

After the restart, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) was one of the first drivers on soft rubber and leapt to the head of the field briefly before Perez and Verstappen retook the top spots, Perez producing 1m13.324s for P1.

Leclerc set 1m13.125s on his first flyer, which was topped by Verstappen at 1m13.103s on his second lap, then Leclerc improved to set a new P1 time of 1m12.764s. Sainz went second, three tenths down on his teammate.

Leclerc chipped his time down – to 1m12.656s – and Sainz did likewise, getting within 0.221s and then 0.044s, which is how they ended up.

Perez was third ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Gasly, Alonso, Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).

Hamilton went straight on at Mirabeau and rejoined, while Norris clipped the wall at Ste Devote and had a second adventure there late on.

Read Also:
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
