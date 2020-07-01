Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

shares
comments
Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals
By:
Jul 1, 2020, 4:31 PM

Formula 1 marshals will be placed in different locations in the opening races of the season compared to previous events as a result of coronavirus social distancing measures.

The new 2020 season opener will take place this weekend in Austria, where people must stay one metre apart, and F1 has established a “biosphere” to try and keep all those working at the Austrian Grand Prix – and the seven races – safe.

But the adapted marshalling locations will still provide the same visibility and access as usual at the Red Bull Ring, according to Luca De Angelis, a track support engineer at EM Motorsport, which is F1’s official supplier of LED flag panels for every race.

Read Also:

These flag panels can be triggered away from the barriers where an incident occurs, which will be part of the ways the changes to marshal posts are implemented as recommended in the FIA’s 'Return to Motor Sport' guidelines.

"It's already a challenge, but this year will be even more challenging - starting from wearing masks, gloves and all the sanitising, and avoiding direct contact with people,” said De Angelis.

"Usually the marshals are always located together inside the marshal post.

"In Austria, there will be 15-16 [marshal] sectors. So, that means that there will be 15-16 marshals controlling the panels.

“We need to make sure that this person is able to sit in a place away from other marshals and away from other people working around the track, but still in a confident, comfortable location to be able to see everything that is happening within their part of the track.

"[These marshals] can be located up to 400-500m away from the flag panels.

“So, with this, they can be placed somewhere - by zones - and still be able to manage, control and use the flag panels while maintaining a social distance.

“So, in this case, it's very useful and very helpful to have this sort of system because we can prevent any social interaction between the marshals.

"It's a bit sad to say because you don't want people to not be social, but it's for their benefit and for their own good and to still be able to provide the service as they always do."

The 'Return to Motor Sport' guidelines, which can be read in full here, outline how championships and event organisers can resume motorsport activities by implementing new safety protocols in the context of risks posed by COVID-19.

The main suggestions involve examining each event's safety plan, which is based on the relevant recommendations in the FIA's International Sporting Code, and seeing where the overall number of track safety workers can be reduced while still guaranteeing the same safety standards as under normal circumstances.

There is also specific guidance regarding personal protective equipment and how 'personal issue' kit for marshals - such as helmets, radios, headsets, mobile phones, flags, barrier repair equipment, and recovery and track inspection vehicles - will be allocated on an exclusive-use basis for the duration of events.

The 'Return to Motor Sport' guidelines state that if these items do need to be shared, they can only be safely used by another individual after being cleaned.

Next article
Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

Previous article

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

trending Today

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return
Formula 1 / Formula 1
44m

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

Latest news

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals
Formula 1 / Formula 1
7m

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return
Formula 1 / Formula 1
44m

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

44m
2
Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Latest news

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals
Formula 1

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return
Formula 1

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?
Formula 1

Which circuits hosted Formula 1's season opener?

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.