Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has called for “immediate action” over Formula 1’s pitlane impeding problems, after more issues in qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix. 

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Co-author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

One of the unintended consequences of the recent introduction of a maximum lap-time for qualifying outlaps is that it has forced drivers to try to build up gaps to the cars ahead of them coming out of the pits. 

This has triggered times when drivers have impeded rivals from going out, and left competitors frustrated that they are being held up by those ahead of them. 

In Mexico on Saturday, Max Verstappen, George Russell and Fernando Alonso were all investigated for impeding other drivers in this manner in Q1, but all were cleared of any wrongdoing

However, with the FIA stewards urging that a better solution be found, Stella believes some urgency is needed because it has started becoming what he thinks is an unfair situation for those being held up. 

“I think immediate action needs to be taken,” said Stella. “It's not a good spectacle. It makes the operations very difficult because you send your car and you actually don't know when your car is going to get on track.  

“It puts all drivers too much at the mercy of the other drivers. And this for me starts to be unfair. We need to create policy aspects and ruling aspects to control the situation, which I think is just inappropriate.” 

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

McLaren driver Lando Norris thinks the current problems of impeding are now out of control, because he thinks it has become a bigger problem than the issue it was trying to solve. 

“I think it's something again that we've said is going to happen, is going to be problematic,” he said. 

“Before you didn't see too many bad scenarios, now you've seen some worse scenarios, because people are wanting the gaps to be even bigger.  

“Everyone's kind of pushing the limits more and more because you can get away with it.  

“And because no one's been penalised for anything, even when people have been in the wrong or should have been penalised, people are just doing massive gaps now.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Alonso admits he's “not doing a good job” with tricky Aston Martin F1 car
Next article Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

McLaren
More from
McLaren
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down

Norris: F1 Mexico Grand Prix Q1 exit "on me" despite McLaren pit call

Norris: F1 Mexico Grand Prix Q1 exit "on me" despite McLaren pit call

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris: F1 Mexico Grand Prix Q1 exit "on me" despite McLaren pit call Norris: F1 Mexico Grand Prix Q1 exit "on me" despite McLaren pit call

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of"

Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of" Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of"

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down

Horner “can’t blame” Perez for F1 Mexico Turn 1 move

Horner “can’t blame” Perez for F1 Mexico Turn 1 move

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner “can’t blame” Perez for F1 Mexico Turn 1 move Horner “can’t blame” Perez for F1 Mexico Turn 1 move

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe