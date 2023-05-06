Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Next / Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Formula 1 / Miami GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, round five of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at the Miami International Autodrome.

Charles Bradley
By:

Perez will start ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Saturday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out of Q3, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen didn’t complete a lap in the session, due to an error and the red flag, and will start ninth.

Read Also:

Miami Grand Prix grid results: Perez on pole from Alonso

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'26.841 224.354
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'27.202 0.361 223.426
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'27.349 0.508 223.050
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'27.767 0.926 221.987
5 France Pierre Gasly
1'27.786 0.945 221.939
6 United Kingdom George Russell
1'27.804 0.963 221.894
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'27.861 1.020 221.750
8 France Esteban Ocon
1'27.935 1.094 221.563
9 Netherlands Max Verstappen
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
11 Thailand Alex Albon
1'27.795 0.954 221.916
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
1'27.903 1.062 221.644
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'27.975 1.134 221.462
14 China Zhou Guanyu
1'28.091 1.250 221.171
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
1'28.395 1.554 220.410
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'28.394 1.553 220.413
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'28.429 1.588 220.325
18 Canada Lance Stroll
1'28.476 1.635 220.208
19 Australia Oscar Piastri
1'28.484 1.643 220.188
20 United States Logan Sargeant
1'28.577 1.736 219.957
View full results
 

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q1?

Perez set the early bar at 1m28.306s, a tenth clear of Leclerc and Verstappen. Leclerc briefly took away P1 with 1m27.895s, before Verstappen beat that with 1m27.363s and Sainz took P2, albeit three tenths down.

Falling at the first hurdle were Lando Norris (McLaren), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Miami Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'27.363 223.014
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'27.686 0.323 0.323 222.192
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'27.713 0.350 0.027 222.124
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'27.713 0.350 0.000 222.124
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'27.809 0.446 0.096 221.881
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'27.846 0.483 0.037 221.788
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'27.864 0.501 0.018 221.742
8 France Esteban Ocon
1'27.872 0.509 0.008 221.722
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
1'27.945 0.582 0.073 221.538
10 France Pierre Gasly
1'28.061 0.698 0.116 221.246
11 United Kingdom George Russell
1'28.086 0.723 0.025 221.183
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'28.179 0.816 0.093 220.950
13 China Zhou Guanyu
1'28.180 0.817 0.001 220.948
14 Thailand Alex Albon
1'28.234 0.871 0.054 220.812
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
1'28.325 0.962 0.091 220.585
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'28.394 1.031 0.069 220.413
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'28.429 1.066 0.035 220.325
18 Canada Lance Stroll
1'28.476 1.113 0.047 220.208
19 Australia Oscar Piastri
1'28.484 1.121 0.008 220.188
20 United States Logan Sargeant
1'28.577 1.214 0.093 219.957
View full results

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the initial benchmark at 1m27.110s, and Sainz got to within 0.038s of that.

Leclerc beat them both with 1m26.964s before Verstappen responded with 1m26.814s to grab back P1.

Knocked out at this point were Alex Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).

Miami Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'26.814 224.424
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'26.964 0.150 0.150 224.037
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'27.097 0.283 0.133 223.695
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'27.148 0.334 0.051 223.564
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'27.328 0.514 0.180 223.103
6 France Esteban Ocon
1'27.444 0.630 0.116 222.807
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'27.564 0.750 0.120 222.502
8 France Pierre Gasly
1'27.612 0.798 0.048 222.380
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'27.673 0.859 0.061 222.225
10 United Kingdom George Russell
1'27.743 0.929 0.070 222.048
11 Thailand Alex Albon
1'27.795 0.981 0.052 221.916
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
1'27.903 1.089 0.108 221.644
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'27.975 1.161 0.072 221.462
14 China Zhou Guanyu
1'28.091 1.277 0.116 221.171
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
1'28.395 1.581 0.304 220.410
View full results

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q3?

Perez took the initiative on the opening runs, taking provisional pole with 1m26.841s. Verstappen and Leclerc both made big errors early on, allowing Alonso up to P2.

On the final runs, Leclerc spun at high speed into the wall at Turn 6, damaging his car's right-rear corner and causing a red flag with not enough time remaining to restart the session.

That meant Alonso will start from the front row alongside Perez, ahead of Sainz, Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), George Russell (Mercedes), Leclerc, Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo).

Miami Grand Prix Q3 results: Perez takes pole

Cla Driver Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'26.841 224.354
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'27.202 0.361 0.361 223.426
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'27.349 0.508 0.147 223.050
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'27.767 0.926 0.418 221.987
5 France Pierre Gasly
1'27.786 0.945 0.019 221.939
6 United Kingdom George Russell
1'27.804 0.963 0.018 221.894
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'27.861 1.020 0.057 221.750
8 France Esteban Ocon
1'27.935 1.094 0.074 221.563
9 Netherlands Max Verstappen
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
View full results
 

 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

Formula 1
Miami GP

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1? Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Aston Martin senses "opportunity" for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism

Aston Martin senses "opportunity" for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Aston Martin senses "opportunity" for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism Aston Martin senses "opportunity" for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle

BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss

FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe