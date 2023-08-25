F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Free Practice 1, before Norris set the fastest time of the day in FP2 at 1m11.330s, 0.023s quicker than Verstappen and Williams’s Alex Albon.

Dutch GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the pace after 10 minutes with 1m13.275s on hard tyres, which he lowered to 1m13.191s.

Logan Sargeant took a confidence-boosting P1 for Williams, the first driver to run on soft tyres after 28 minutes, with 1m12.814s. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beat that soon after with 1m12.439s, which he subsequently lowered to 1m12.323s.

Lewis Hamilton was on a lap three tenths quicker when he had to abort for Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg spinning off into the gravel at Turn 13, where he glanced the tyrewall. That caused a red flag and heralded a flurry of fastest laps in the remaining nine minutes of the session.

Verstappen retook the top spot with 1m11.852s, with Aston's Fernando Alonso getting within 0.278s despite reporting a problem with his throttle.

Mercedes' Hamilton re-emerged to set 1m12.225s that was good for third, ahead of Perez and Alex Albon (Williams).

Verstappen suffered a late off into the gravel at the Turn 11/12 chicane towards the end.

Robert Shwartzman drove for Ferrari in this session, the test driver replacing Carlos Sainz. Lance Stroll didn’t set a time for Aston Martin due to a power unit issue.

Dutch GP FP2 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 2?

Perez set the early pace at 1m12.750s on medium tyres, while team-mate Verstappen almost rear-ended a dawdling Hulkenberg at the final corner.

Hamilton took over at the top with 1m12.713s, before Verstappen and Perez reclaimed their expected places at the head of the field, Verstappen lapping in 1m12.449s on mediums.

The red flag flew again 10 minutes into the session when Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren at Hugenholtzbocht and AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo shunted into the tyrewall in avoidance of his fellow Australian.

Upon resumption, Perez was among the many to switch to softs and set the pace at 1m11.946s. Sargeant went 0.012s quicker before Stroll, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Hamilton and Norris all took turns in P1, the latter achieving 1m11.330s.

Verstappen could only manage 1m11.568s after a scruffy exit from Turn 3 on his first lap on softs, which put him 0.238s behind Norris. He pushed again and improved to 1m11.353s but missed out on top spot by 0.023s.

Albon jumped up to third, ahead of Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Gasly.

Sainz took two trips into the gravel in this session.