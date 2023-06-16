Subscribe
Previous / F1 Canadian GP FP2 extended in wake of CCTV issue Next / F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 before rain hits
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

F1 seeking backup solution to allow FP2 to get under way

Formula 1 and the FIA are working to devise a backup trackside CCTV solution that will enable FP2 for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix to take place on time.

Matt Kew
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

The governing body has already announced that the second practice session will begin 30 minutes earlier than originally planned to accommodate for it increasing by 50% up to 90 minutes in length.

This follows heavy disruption during FP1 on Friday. Running was originally interrupted by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly pulling up with a suspected driveshaft failure on the run between Turns 7 and 8.

The session was eventually red-flagged but Mercedes anticipated a restart so sent drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to the end of the pitlane. But they were soon wheeled back to the garage.

It then came to light that race control was stymied by synchronisation issues with the local CCTV infrastructure which meant it could not accurately monitor the track.

This problem continued for the remainder of the session, for which the one-hour timer continued until it was eventually abandoned early.

The FIA has since released an update stating that local organisers are still working to rectify the delay between the cameras and the images that are being made available to race control.

The crowd watch as the car of Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, is returned to the garage on a flat bed truck

The crowd watch as the car of Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, is returned to the garage on a flat bed truck

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While they seek a fix, the FIA has begun working "closely" with Formula One Management to create a backup solution using the world feed images usually reserved for broadcast.

The plan is to link the trackside TV cameras to race control to fulfil the safety requirements.

Explaining the amendment to the schedule, a statement from the stewards read: "We hereby modify the Official Programme of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix by extending the duration of Free Practice Session 2 by 30 minutes. Free Practice Session 2 will now start at 1630hrs.

"The tyres required to be returned after Free Practice 1 in accordance with Article 30.5 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, should now be returned no later than two hours after Free Practice 2."

FP1 was duly abandoned with 10 minutes left on the clock, which Valtteri Bottas on top after setting only three laps aboard his Alfa Romeo.

Read Also:
shares
comments

F1 Canadian GP FP2 extended in wake of CCTV issue

F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 before rain hits
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Has F1 become overly reliant on street tracks, and do they hurt the racing?

Has F1 become overly reliant on street tracks, and do they hurt the racing?

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Has F1 become overly reliant on street tracks, and do they hurt the racing? Has F1 become overly reliant on street tracks, and do they hurt the racing?

McLaren expects "competitive ideas" from F1 technical leadership overhaul

McLaren expects "competitive ideas" from F1 technical leadership overhaul

Formula 1
Canadian GP

McLaren expects "competitive ideas" from F1 technical leadership overhaul McLaren expects "competitive ideas" from F1 technical leadership overhaul

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Indy IndyCar
Road America

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe