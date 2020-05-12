Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams set to vote on five-year cost cap plan

shares
comments
F1 teams set to vote on five-year cost cap plan
By:
May 12, 2020, 3:24 PM

The 10 Formula 1 teams are set to vote on a five-year plan for a lower cost cap to run from next season – and barring any late surprises the changes look likely to be passed.

The cost cap has been under debate since the COVID-19 crisis began, and it became clear that the sport will take a big financial hit.

Following a series of video meetings involving team bosses, F1 and the FIA, the revised headline numbers have now been formally incorporated into an updated version of the financial regulations, which were first issued in October.

That latest document was sent to the teams this week, and is currently being analysed.

The original cost cap figure of $175m, based on 21 races in the season, has dropped to $145m for 2021. It then falls on a sliding scale to $140m for 2022 and $135m for 2023.

It is then pegged at $135m for 2024 and 2025, although there is provision for a "correction" to take account of inflation, as was provided for in the original rules for the fourth and fifth seasons with the $175m cap. After 2024, the numbers will be reviewed.

Under changes agreed by the World Motor Sport Council designed to streamline the decision-making process, only six of the 10 teams have to vote in favour for the changes to be agreed, and then passed to the WMSC for formal ratification.

That means that even if three teams most impacted – Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing – vote no, the changes will still automatically go through.

If the three big teams do register their opposition it remains to be seen whether they exert any influence on their partner teams who want lower cap numbers, but may be obliged to vote against the current package.

The main concern for the big teams is that the dramatic change from what was expected – as much as $40m by 2023 – will mean far more job losses, or reallocation of resources outside F1, than they had been planning for.

Red Bull's Christian Horner has made his opposition clear.

"The problem is, so much is made about the figure of the cost cap that I believe it is missing the point," he said in a column on the Red Bull website this week.

Read Also:

"F1 teams will always spend whatever budget they have available to them. Plus an extra 10 percent.

"It is impossible to compare the spending of Ferrari to Haas, of Mercedes to Racing Point or even from Red Bull to AlphaTauri. They are all completely different structures and business models.

"I believe the solution should be looking at what drives those costs up in the first place and that is the R&D cost of building and developing cars in the hope of being competitive."

Horner has been pushing customer cars idea as a way of helping the smaller teams.

"I fully support the need to reduce costs and ensure that all 10 teams remain in the sport," he said. "But there are many ways to accomplish that goal and they are not all just about lowering the cost cap.

"If the main target of a cost cap is about being competitive and helping the smaller teams, especially as we come through the current crisis, then I would be fully open to selling our cars at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

"I truly believe the customer car solution could help in the short term and should be a serious consideration.

"There has certainly been some opportunism by some teams during the current crisis but I believe we need to look at all options rather than making a knee jerk reaction that could see many jobs lost.

"We should be less obsessed about the cap and more focused on making the sport competitive."

Related video

Next article
Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1

Previous article

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Austrian GP

Austrian GP

2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
51 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes must take Vettel's exit "into consideration" - Wolff

1h
2
Esports

Wehrlein wins crash-strewn Race at Home event in Monaco

3
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

4
Formula 1

F1 shock: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020

5
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms Vettel exit after 2020 F1 season

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – The six-wheeled Tyrrell 04:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The six-wheeled Tyrrell

Grand Prix Greats – The crazy end to the 1985 San Marino GP 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The crazy end to the 1985 San Marino GP

The F1 Cars of Gilles Villeneuve's Career 01:45
Formula 1

The F1 Cars of Gilles Villeneuve's Career

The Top F1 Cars Never To Win A Grand Prix 14:24
Formula 1

The Top F1 Cars Never To Win A Grand Prix

#ThinkingForward with Jean Todt 54:49
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Jean Todt

Latest news

F1 teams set to vote on five-year cost cap plan
F1

F1 teams set to vote on five-year cost cap plan

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1
F1

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1

Mercedes must take Vettel's exit "into consideration" - Wolff
F1

Mercedes must take Vettel's exit "into consideration" - Wolff

Top 10: Most experienced Formula 1 drivers
F1

Top 10: Most experienced Formula 1 drivers

How Vettel's Ferrari dream died
F1

How Vettel's Ferrari dream died

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.