Abbi Pulling headlines 11-driver Indy NXT test at Indianapolis

Abbi Pulling and George "G3" Argyros III headline an 11-driver entry list on Monday, Sept. 21, as five Indy NXT teams evaluate 11 prospective drivers on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The full-day session will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Andretti Global will evaluate British driver Pulling, who enters the Brickyard as a standout prospect in single-seaters. An Alpine Academy driver and the dominant 2024 champion of the all-female F1 Academy series, Pulling became the first woman to win a race in British F4 alongside a breakthrough win earlier this year in the GB3 Championship, where she was the first woman since Jamie Chadwick to score a pole and victory in the series. Pulling also had a high-profile Formula E rookie test with Nissan earlier this year.

Andretti will also run American George “G3” Argyros III. Argyros arrives following a standout run through the USF Pro Championships ladder, securing multiple victories and podiums across USF Juniors, USF2000, and USF Pro 2000, where he finished third in the championship standings this season. Argyros is the grandson of former US ambassador to Spain and former Seattle Mariners owner George Argyros.

The test also features several drivers with international junior single-seater experience.

Andretti will also evaluate former Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior driver Alex Powell, while Chip Ganassi Racing runs Japanese driver Souta Arao. Cape Motorsports powered by ECR brings FIA Formula 3 veteran Nikita Bedrin and Jose Garfias, AJ Foyt Racing will field Teddy Musella, and HMD Motorsports evaluates a four-driver lineup featuring Bruno Del Pino, Leonardo Escorpioni, Patricio Gonzalez, and Rodrigo Gonzalez.

Racing fans can watch Pulling, Argyros, and the rest of the field in action for free, with the IMS Turn 2 viewing mounds open to the public throughout the testing window.