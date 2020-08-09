Formula 1
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Results

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP

shares
comments
2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 4:08 PM

Max Verstappen has moved up to second position in the F1 World Championship, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, after his victory in the 70th Anniversary GP.

Verstappen’s first win of 2020 for Red Bull Racing at Silverstone moves him four points ahead of Bottas in second place, and means he is now 30 points behind World Championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc’s fourth place has pushed him ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris into fourth position. Alex Albon, in the second Red Bull, is now just two points behind Norris, and he pulled away from Racing Point’s Lance Stroll.

Read Also:

Sebastian Vettel’s second non-score for Ferrari means he’s only four points ahead of one-time 2020 starter Nico Hulkenberg in 13th.

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull only clawed back one point on Mercedes, due to Albon’s fifth place, and is now 67 points behind. Ferrari and McLaren are third and fourth respectively, with Racing Point slipping back to fifth due to its 15-point deduction. It stays ahead of Renault, however.

F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Pos Driver Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 107 12/4 25/1 26/1 25/1 19/2 - - - - - - - - -
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 77 - 15/3 18/2 19/2 25/1 - - - - - - - - -
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 73 25/1 18/2 15/3 - 15/3 - - - - - - - - -
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 45 18/2 - - 15/3 12/4 - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 38 16/3 10/5 - 10/5 2/9 - - - - - - - - -
6 Thailand Alex Albon 36 - 12/4 10/5 4/8 10/5 - - - - - - - - -
7 Canada Lance Stroll 28 - 6/7 12/4 2/9 8/6 - - - - - - - - -
8 Mexico Sergio Perez 22 8/6 8/6 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 20 - 4/8 4/8 12/4 - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Esteban Ocon 16 4/8 - - 8/6 4/8 - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 15 10/5 3/9 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Pierre Gasly 12 6/7 - - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - -
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel 10 1/10 - 8/6 1/10 - - - - - - - - - -
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 6 - - - - 6/7 - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 2 - 1/10 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - -
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 United Kingdom George Russell 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 France Romain Grosjean 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

F1 World Championship constructors' points after 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Pos Teams Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 Germany Mercedes 180 37 43 41 25 34 - - - - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull Racing 113 - 27 28 23 35 - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ferrari 55 19 - 8 16 12 - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom McLaren 53 26 13 2 10 2 - - - - - - - - -
5 Canada Racing Point 41 8 14 18 2 14 - - - - - - - - -
6 France Renault F1 Team 36 4 4 4 20 4 - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy AlphaTauri 14 6 1 - 6 1 - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Alfa Romeo 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Haas F1 Team 1 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Williams 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Author Charles Bradley

