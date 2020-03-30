Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
74 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
94 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
108 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
122 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
150 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
171 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
178 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
192 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
207 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
214 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
228 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
241 days
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari backed 2021 rules delay to send "responsible signal"

Ferrari backed 2021 rules delay to send "responsible signal"
By:
Mar 30, 2020

Ferrari says that accepting the delay to the introduction of the new 2021 regulations has likely put it at a disadvantage to its rivals – but it had to do so for the sake of Formula 1.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic wrecking the F1 schedule, and teams likely to face huge financial pressure with a likely cut in prize money and sponsor incomes, the sport’s chiefs have moved to make drastic changes over recent weeks.

Following discussions between teams, the FIA and F1, it has been agreed that the current generation of cars will be used for next year as well; with a major rules revamp put back until 2022.

That decision will make Ferrari’s life more difficult, because it accepts that its current car is not as competitive as it would like against Mercedes and Red Bull.

But team principal Mattia Binotto has made it clear that it was more important that Ferrari backed efforts to try to save smaller teams than focussing on its own competitive chances.

Speaking to Sky Italia about its support for the plan, Binotto said: “Considering the current baseline and the feedback from the tests, we don't think we have an advantage with this choice.

“It wasn't an easy decision, but it had to be made. It is a special moment, and it was important to give a responsible signal for the future.”

Binotto said that discussions were still needed to finalise exactly what teams would and would not be allowed to change for next year.

“The regulations [for 2021] remain the same, but there will still be room for aerodynamic development,” he explained.

“We have yet to define that in detail. We are discussing it with all the representatives of the teams and with the FIA, to understand what will be frozen and what will be open to development.

“But we aim to maintain the DNA of Formula 1, which remains competition and comparison.”

Read Also:

Binotto also confirmed, as first reported by Motorsport.com, that in the wake of the McLaren team member in Australia being testing positive for coronavirus, his outfit would not have competed even if the event went ahead.

“Our position was immediately clear, we would not have raced even if the weekend had taken place regularly,” he said.

“Ferrari would not have raced to ensure the safety of all members of the team. Already in the course of the night we let Charles [Leclerc] and Seb [Vettel] know they were free to go home."

Additional reporting by Roberto Chinchero

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
74 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
16:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
20:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
16:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
19:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
19:10
14:10
