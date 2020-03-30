Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
241 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris to shave off hair after reaching donations milestone

shares
comments
Norris to shave off hair after reaching donations milestone
By:
Mar 30, 2020, 10:33 AM

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has agreed to shave off his hair after raising more than $10,000 for the COVID-19 response fund.

Norris is a prolific streamer of sim racing, and took part in the Twitch Stream Aid event on Saturday alongside a number of musicians and celebrities to raise money for charity.

More than $2.2 million was raised for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, which is supported by the United Nations Foundation.

Norris pledged to shave his hair if fans watching his stream donated more than $10,000 to charity, with the final total reaching over $12,000.

An anonymous donation of $700 tipped Norris over the required target.

"Does that mean I'm over?" Norris said laughing, adding: "No! We made 10k! RIP hair!"

 

Norris later revealed he has ordered some trimmers from Amazon that were due to arrive in four days.

"Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 by the end total for Twitch Stream Aid and the fight against COVID-19," Norris wrote on Instagram.

"I do have to cut all my hair off now though…"

McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz replied to Norris' Instagram post saying: "Oh boy I'm ready."

Norris has been taking part in a number of different sim racing events at home as the UK remains on lockdown in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The British racer starred in Sunday's Motorsport Games and Veloce Esports co-produced Veloce Pro Series event at Silverstone, taking pole position and victory in the opening race. 

Norris then charged from P10 on the reverse grid to finish second in the second race, narrowly losing out to sports car racer Martin Kodric.

Next article
MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

Previous article

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
74 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

2h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK

2h
3
WEC

Porsche will formally evaluate WEC/IMSA LMDh entry

1h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

36m
5
Formula 1

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team

Latest videos

The blown brake bell used by Mercedes in 2020 01:41
Formula 1
1h

The blown brake bell used by Mercedes in 2020

The 5 worst title defences in F1 history 07:13
Formula 1

The 5 worst title defences in F1 history

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020 01:09
Formula 1

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

Latest news

Norris to shave off hair after reaching donations milestone
F1

Norris to shave off hair after reaching donations milestone

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1
MGP

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

Why Briatore is wrong about Raikkonen's final Ferrari chapter
F1

Why Briatore is wrong about Raikkonen's final Ferrari chapter

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers
F1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK
F1

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.