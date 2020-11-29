Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Race in
02 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain

shares
comments
Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain
By:

Ferrari Formula 1 sporting director Laurent Mekies feels Charles Leclerc has lacked his regular level of confidence across the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend so far.

Leclerc slumped to 12th place in qualifying on Saturday at the Bahrain International Circuit, losing out in Q2 to Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel, who will start one place ahead in 11th.

It marked just the fourth time this year that Vettel has managed to outqualify Leclerc, who has led Ferrari’s efforts through much of the season so far.

For Leclerc, it was a further turnaround in fortunes given he took his maiden F1 pole position in Bahrain last year and was on course to win the race prior to an engine issue.

Mekies said that Leclerc appeared to lack his normal level of confidence with the SF1000 car in Bahrain so far this weekend.

“I’m sure if you ask him, he will probably tell you that he doesn’t have his usual level of confidence as he’s had around here,” Mekies said.

“We are working hard with the team to try to support him best, to give him the tools and give him the car he needs to have that.

“I think there was some small progress. We did see this level of confidence growing. We are missing something for qualy today.

“Hopefully with the race tomorrow, we are back in the fight.”

Read Also:

Ferrari scored its best two-car result of the season so far last time out in Turkey as Vettel and Leclerc finished third and fourth respectively.

The result gave Ferrari a boost in its bid to move up from its current placing of sixth in the constructors’ championship, only for its midfield rivals to then qualify further up the order in Bahrain.

Mekies was braced for a close fight in Sunday’s race, believing as many as 12 cars would be evenly-matched in the midfield tussle.

“What you saw in qualy in terms of how close you have these 12 cars together, I think you will see a lot of in the race,” Mekies said.

“You always have a few guys that manage it better, a few guys that manage it worse, and therefore the gap spreads a little bit. But I expect a very, very tight fight.

“We have tried to approach quite race-focused. We have saved two sets of hards. There are a few cars in that situation but not so many. We will see if we need them tomorrow or if that pays off.

“But we are gearing up for a good fight with 12 cars tomorrow.”

Related video

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time

Previous article

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time

Next article

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Illness sidelines Supercars commentator Mark Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Illness sidelines Supercars commentator Mark Skaife

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

Petrucci rues he “never found a good bike” for Ducati swan song
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci rues he “never found a good bike” for Ducati swan song

ATCC: Bira: Rounds nine and ten preview
General General / News

ATCC: Bira: Rounds nine and ten preview

Latest news

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive

Trending

1
Super GT

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

26min
2
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

3
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

4
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

5
Supercars

Illness sidelines Supercars commentator Mark Skaife

Latest news

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes
Formula 1

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time
Formula 1

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive
Formula 1

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
15h

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.