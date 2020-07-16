Formula 1
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse in Hungary

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse in Hungary
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 9:57 AM

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has implemented a clampdown on track limits abuse at the Hungaroring this weekend.

In his event notes issued to teams on Thursday morning, Masi has added a section on track limits that was not present in last year's version.

As in Austria, where track limits have been an issue for several seasons, drivers can lose laptimes, and if they are persistent offenders in the race they could be subject to a black and white flag.

Detection loops will be used to automatically log any indiscretions.

The exits of Turns 4, 11 and 12 are now all subject to a similar restriction: "A laptime achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn [4/11/12], will result in that laptime being invalidated by the stewards."

Masi adds that "each time any car passes behind the red and white exit kerb, teams will be informed via the official messaging system," and "on the third occasion of a driver cutting behind the red and white exit kerb at Turns 4, 11 and 12 during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

"For the avoidance of doubt this means a total of three occasions combined not three at each corner."

He adds: "In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.

"The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually."

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Author Adam Cooper

