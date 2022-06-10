Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday Next / Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull form in Baku
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

FIA clarifies pit entry line limits for F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich has clarified with drivers which lines they must not cross on the high-speed entry to the Baku pitlane.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA clarifies pit entry line limits for F1 Azerbaijan GP

The layout of the run from the final corner and across the finish line in Azerbaijan means that, at times, drivers can ride close to, and even over, the pit entry on fast laps.

If drivers ahead of them suddenly slow while coming in to the pits, then that could potentially cause trouble.

The matter has been further put into the spotlight following the FIA’s latest clarification that drivers are now allowed to cross pit entry and exit lines as long as a whole tyre does not go beyond it.

Following the first day of running in Baku, Wittich amended his event notes to explain what is expected of drivers if they are continuing on track.

He said that "for safety reasons", the pit entry line is now defined as the entire line that starts well before the pits and continues into the pitlane.

This means that drivers wanting to come into the pits must be inside it at all times and cannot cut across once the line has started.

Furthermore, to stop drivers drifting too far to the left if they are on a hot lap, it has been explained that they are not allowed to cross a dashed line (highlighted with yellow arrow below) on the track if they are not coming into the pits.

Pit lane entry

Pit lane entry

Photo by: FIA

The notes say: “The dashed white line at the pit entry defines the track edge. For safety reasons, any driver continuing on the track, may not cross that line in any direction.”

As well as the clarification about behaviour at the pit entry, the FIA has installed a bollard on the left hand side of the pit exit.

Wittich said: “All drivers must stay to the right of this bollard when leaving the pitlane.”

Pit lane exit

Pit lane exit

Photo by: FIA

The bollard (highlighted with yellow arrow above) provides a hard limit for drivers in terms of how much they can cut the apex of the exit, with the new FIA interpretation since Monaco meaning they could push the limits much more than before.

Furthermore, the FIA has also removed a kerb on the right-hand side of the track on the entry to the Turn 15 left-hander.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday
Previous article

Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday
Next article

Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull form in Baku

Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull form in Baku
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Latest news

Live: Final Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Final Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules

Wolff: Draggy Mercedes F1 "parachute" causing one-second Baku deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Draggy Mercedes F1 "parachute" causing one-second Baku deficit

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
2 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.