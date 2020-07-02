Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

shares
comments
First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix
By:
Jul 2, 2020, 11:24 AM

There have been a few times in recent history when Formula 1 races have taken place amid some pretty extraordinary circumstances – and events outside the track have been as much a focus as those on it.

There was the 2001 Italian Grand Prix which took place just days after 9/11.

There was the impact of the Icelandic volcano eruption in 2010.

There was Bahrain 2012, when the civil unrest that had forced the previous year’s race to be cancelled was a focal point.

Then there was Melbourne this year, which took place under the cloud of the coronavirus threat which ultimately caused it to be cancelled.

Added to that list now will be the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix, which will probably earn its place on the list as the most bizarre season opener in F1 history.

With the coronavirus pandemic having still not passed, F1’s first ever closed-door grands prix began on Thursday with drivers, team members, officials and the select group of invited media present, all getting used to the new normal.

Ahead of the weekend, the requirements were pretty strict to ensure that those present did not bring an infection into the venue.

Everyone attending the race had to pass a coronavirus swab test – with plenty of videos circulating on social media showing it to be a far from pleasant experience.

 

Travel to the race has also had a slightly bizarre feel, with airports and aircraft trying as hard as possible to impose social distancing and the wearing of masks – but in the end failing to control queues of people who seemed more interested in boarding first than keep away from other people.

Arriving at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday, it seemed more like a private test day than the start of a new F1 season.

While the event is effectively locked down, there was not much security outside of the venue with the first checks on car stickers taking place once you had turned into the track. Pleas for fans to stay away appeared to have worked though, with only a lone spectator stood at the entrance waving to everyone as they came in.

Leaving the car park and walking to the main entrance there was a temperature check and a mandatory request for hand washing, before a further identity check to get upstairs to the media centre.

In the lift up was the first of many notices asking for two-metre social distance to be maintained, and at regular points hand sanitizers have been placed encouraging everyone to keep the virus away. Face masks are mandatory.

And where normally the media centre is buzzing on the first Thursday of the season, it was now incredibly quiet.

There is a one-way system in place too, to prevent journalists and staff from crossing paths, but it means a long walk around the houses if you enter it at the wrong point.

There will also be a totally different rhythm to press conferences too. Media scrums and live questions are out. Instead everything is being done remotely with drivers brought in team-by-team to a sealed room with just a cameraman and essential staff present.

Media have to pre-submit questions, and these will be asked by the press conference host. Zero risk is being taken in terms of mixing the social bubbles that exists for teams by getting journalists in the same room as drivers.

Read Also:

For now, journalists are also not allowed in the paddock or pitlane, so there will be no secret chats with team people for the latest gossip. WhatsApp will be the place for that...

It will be fascinating seeing how it all plays out if there is a big controversy out on track!

There will also be a lot less socialising for everyone too. Team staff won’t be mixing with any of their opposition, and even for the media there will be no lunchtime chats.

The tables laid out in the small media canteen put a strict limit on the number of people allowed to sit at each of them: It’s one!

Media centre

Media centre

Photo by: Jon Noble

Related video

Next article
Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020?

Previous article

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020?

Next article

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

trending Today

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return
Supercars / Supercars

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness
MotoGP / MotoGP

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

IRL: Cheever Racing - Narain Karthikeyan test summary
IndyCar / IndyCar

IRL: Cheever Racing - Narain Karthikeyan test summary

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive
FIA F3 / FIA F3
42m

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020? Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020?

Latest news

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020? Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020?

Mercedes upgrades F1 engine for Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mercedes upgrades F1 engine for Austrian GP

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

46m
2
Formula 1

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

1h
3
Supercars

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return

4
MotoGP

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach

1h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Latest news

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache
Formula 1

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix
Formula 1

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020?
Formula 1

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020?

Mercedes upgrades F1 engine for Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes upgrades F1 engine for Austrian GP

Hamilton says F1 drivers were not target over racism silence
Formula 1

Hamilton says F1 drivers were not target over racism silence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.