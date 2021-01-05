Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

shares
comments
Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch
By:

Formula 1 is set to move 2021 winter testing to Bahrain in March in the wake of Australia's pending postponement as the season opener.

With the Melbourne race planned for 21 March set to be postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, F1 is poised to stage its 2021 season opener in Bahrain on 28 March.

Read Also:

F1 teams had originally considered moving pre-season testing to Bahrain for the 2021 season, but agreed to remain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain for the single three-day test.

But with Australia's likely postponement set to change the logistical plans involved for pre-season testing, teams have agreed it would be best to move testing to Bahrain.

It would ensure that all of the freight travelling to the Bahrain International Circuit for testing could remain there for the opening race, cutting back on costs and further travel.

But Motorsport.com understands there is still some disagreement between teams over when the three-day test will take place in Bahrain, leaving the dates for testing unconfirmed.

While some are eager to hold the running as close to the race as possible, others are looking to run it further out from the Bahrain weekend.

The sporting regulations state the three-day test must take place "between 1 February and 10 days before the start of the first event of the championship".

This means that testing could theoretically finish as late as 16 March, 10 days before the start of first practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Testing was due to take place in Barcelona from 2-4 March, finishing 17 days before the opening race in Australia was planned.

Once the teams have come to a decision on the best date slot for the test, final plans will be put in place with the Bahrain International Circuit. The Sakhir track is currently scheduled to host F2 pre-season testing from 9-11 March.

It would mark the first time Bahrain has hosted F1 pre-season testing since 2014, when it held two four-day tests at the start of the V6 hybrid era.

The track has since hosted in-season testing in 2017 and 2019, as well as staging an additional grand prix last year as part of the revised 2020 schedule.

Related video

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing

Previous article

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing

Next article

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

Chinese GP: Rizla Suzuki race report
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Chinese GP: Rizla Suzuki race report

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads

Latest news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

34min
2
Dakar

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

17h
3
MotoGP

Chinese GP: Rizla Suzuki race report

4
FIA F2

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

5
Dakar

Contaminated fuel responsible for Short's Dakar exit

6h

Latest news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch
Formula 1

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing
Formula 1

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity
Formula 1

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault
Formula 1

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault

Latest videos

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
20h

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost 01:35
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.