Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed

The full track schedule for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park has been revealed.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

Track action will run for four days on the new-look Albert Park layout, with support categories on track from Thursday and Formula 1 practice beginning Friday.

There will be two one-hour F1 practice sessions on Friday at 1pm and 4pm local time, followed by a third practice on Saturday at 1pm.

Qualifying will start at 4pm Saturday before the Australian Grand Prix starting at 3pm on the Sunday.

For the first time the entire AGP weekend will be held on Australian Eastern Standard Time rather than Australian Eastern Daylight Time due to the April date.

In 2006 the event was split across two time zones, when daylight savings ended on the Sunday morning of the race.

For 2022, Formula 1 will be supported by a three-category undercard, headlined by Supercars for what will be the third round of its season.

The Aussie series will stage four 100-kilometre races across the weekend, one on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Each of the races will feature a mandatory stop for four tyres, with both the hard and soft compound Dunlops in play for the event.

Each driver will have six sets of tyres in total from the beginning of qualifying onwards.

The grids will be set by four seperate qualifying sessions split across Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Supercars will be joined on the support bill by Carrera Cup and S5000.

For Carrera Cup it will mark the first round of the season as well as the local competitive debut of the brand new 992 Cup Car.

As for S5000, Albert Park will be the third round of the 2022 Australian Drivers' Championship.

This will be the V8-powered open-wheeler category's first full appearance at the AGP, after the 2020 event was cut short due to the pandemic.

There will also be demonstration runs for a range of historic cars.

The Australian Grand Prix will take place from April 7-10.

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix schedule

All times local (GMT +10)

Thursday April 7

10:30-10:55 S5000 – Practice 1
11:05-11:35 Supercars – Practice 1
11:45-12:05 Carrera Cup – Practice
12:30-13:00 Supercars – Practice 2
13:10-13:35 S5000 – Practice 2
14:20-14:40 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
15:00-15:10 Supercars – Qualifying 1
15:20-15:30 Supercars – Qualifying 2
16:05-16:30 S5000 – Qualifying

Friday April 8

9:45-9:55 Supercars – Qualifying 3
10:05-10:15 Supercars – Qualifying 4
10:25-10:45 S5000 – Race 1
10:55-11:30 Carrera Cup – Race 1
13:00-14:00 Formula 1 – Practice 1
14:20-15:05 Supercars – Race 1
16:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Practice 2
17:15-17:55 Carrera Cup – Race 2

Saturday April 9

10:35-11:20 Supercars – Race 2
12:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Race 3
13:00-14:00 Formula 1 – Practice 3
14:20-15:05 Supercars – Race 3
16:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Qualifying
17:15-17:35 S5000 – Race 2

Sunday April 10

10:25-10:45 S5000 – Race 3
11:05-11:35 Carrera Cup – Race 4
12:00-12:45 Supercars – Race 4
15:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Race

