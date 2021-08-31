Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake Next / Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

By:

Pierre Gasly says that Formula 1 should look at ways of reducing the amount of spray produced by the cars in wet conditions.

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Visibility rather than potential loss of control was the major reason why Sunday's Belgian GP could not be run, with drivers reporting that they couldn't see the red lights of the cars ahead even when running at safety car speeds.

The race was stopped after the two laps necessary to qualify it for points had been completed.

"Unfortunately, I don't think there was any other option possible because the visibility was so bad in the pack," said Gasly, who was sixth in the safety car queue.

"If a car stops on track for whatever reason or crashes and many other cars are coming right behind we know the consequences if a car gets T-boned or something like this.

"The problem is you always rely on all the guys in front of you to stay on track and go at a similar speed that you're going. Because if someone is stopped and you arrive at 200-250km/h, visibility was about 30 metres.

"Once you see the car at 200-250 there's no way you're stopping. We've seen enough horrible things here on this track."

Read Also:

Gasly suggested that addressing the spray issue would be the best way to ensure that there isn't a repeat of last weekend.

"I think we should work on trying to reduce the spray behind the cars, because that's the real thing. When I was watching the medical car, obviously going at much lower speed, but the spray is a lot less than what we do with our cars.

"So I think that's one area where F1 should focus on for the next years, because if you reduce the spray and you have better visibility then okay, conditions are very tricky, you may have aquaplaning, you may have a lot of sliding, you might be very slow.

"But then after it's up to us drivers to be at the limit of the grip we have, but at least we see. And on Sunday the problem was the visibility."

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and George Russell, Williams FW43B, out of the pits

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and George Russell, Williams FW43B, out of the pits

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1's aerodynamic package is changing next year, and it remains to be seen what impact that will have.

Wet tyres are obviously the other key element in terms of spray, and Sebastian Vettel hinted that those of previous tyre supplier Bridgestone created less than the current Pirellis.

When asked to compare Sunday with the 2007 Japanese GP at Fuji, the German said: "We did a long time behind the safety car. We had different tyres then. You know what I mean?"

Vettel also noted that conditions were worse at Spa in Q3, when he called for a red flag, than on Sunday.

"There was a lot more standing water, and it's just us on our own. The problem in racing is that you are following each other. So you cannot start the race with 15 seconds gap between the cars.

"Yesterday, there was a lot more water on the track. Today was a bit less and if you go around, you get rid of the water but obviously the spray you don't get rid of.

"Nobody wants anyone to get hurt, we don't to get hurt in the car, and we don't want any spectators to get hurt.

"So that's always priority number one. It [not racing] is probably not a popular decision. But basically the right decision for the conditions we had."

shares
comments

Related video

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

Previous article

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

Next article

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Melbourne race one summary

2
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

3
MotoGP

Vierge rejects SRT offer to make MotoGP debut at Aragon

22 h
4
Indy Lights

Gateway Indy Lights: Malukas beats Kirkwood after hard scrap

5
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

Latest news
Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

1m
Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

39m
Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake
Formula 1

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

2 h
When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa

2 h
Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call 01:14
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call "on the chin"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos 02:39
Formula 1
21 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium 01:23
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks' 00:54
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks'

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa

Domenicali: F1 radar did not provide warning about washout Belgian GP
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 radar did not provide warning about washout

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Melbourne race one summary
Supercars Supercars

Melbourne race one summary

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Vierge rejects SRT offer to make MotoGP debut at Aragon
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vierge rejects SRT offer to make MotoGP debut at Aragon

Gateway Indy Lights: Malukas beats Kirkwood after hard scrap
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Gateway Indy Lights: Malukas beats Kirkwood after hard scrap

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.