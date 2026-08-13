Guenther Steiner sets condition for potential F1 return
Guenther Steiner has revealed he would consider an F1 return if the right project offered him the opportunity to shape its future
Guenther Steiner
Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)
Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted that he would be open to making a return to the championship, provided the opportunity is a genuine "project".
Steiner, who quickly became a fan-favourite personality through Netflix's Drive to Survive, was replaced as Haas team principal in January 2024. Since his exit, the 61-year-old has become a regular guest on The Red Flags Podcast and a television pundit in the F1 paddock, as well as taking an ownership stake in the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team.
During an interview on the Up To Speed podcast with co-hosts Jolie Sharpe and former F1 driver David Coulthard, Steiner confirmed he would be open to a return to the series.
"I would come back if there is a project I like," Steiner said. "There are so many things I like to do, and if you look at me, the last 10-20 years were always projects. I was not going for a job because just doing a job, I wouldn't say it's boring to me, but there's not enough excitement. It needs to be something that really challenges me.
Guenther Steiner
Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images
"You will be asking now what a project means. A project means something you can shape yourself, not just going in because I don't live by a job title. I couldn't care less about the job title. For me, it's doing something I like to do."
Steiner went on to joke about dipping his toes into television work because he "wanted to be as good as David".
He added: "When I left, I went into TV. I didn't know that that industry even existed. But then I got an offer, I said I'd try it because I wanted to be as good as David. I haven't achieved it yet. So, I think it was easier to start an F1 team than to get as good as David on TV."
Share Or Save This Story
James Vowles's Williams future questioned by former F1 team boss: "Going backwards"
Max Verstappen 'absolutely regrets' not signing with Mercedes, says Guenther Steiner
Mercedes tipped for Austrian GP comeback despite Ferrari threat
Latest news
This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16
Daison Pursley finding his footing at Kasey Kahne Racing
How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
Richmond will open 2027 Chase on NASCAR Cup schedule
Could McLaren follow Red Bull’s path with its own F1 engine – and should it?
Top 10 rookie seasons in F1
Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters
100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments