Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role Next / The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

By:

Haas says it has abandoned development of its 2021 Formula 1 car in a move that it says carries some "risk" of dropping it down the order.

shares
comments
Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

The American-owned team has made an early call on how to use its restricted aero testing resources, switching its focus fully to its 2022 car at the first opportunity.

The decision means that no development is planned on this year's VF21 after the first test in Bahrain.

Team boss Gunther Steiner conceded that there was risk inherent in turning off the development tap and potentially finishing last in the 2021 world championship, but it's one it had to accept.

"Yeah, there is that risk, but we need to live with that risk," Steiner told Motorsport.com. "We need to see the big picture is the mid- to long-term, it's not the short-term.

"If we just see the short term, then in '22 it will be, 'Why didn't we do the '22 car? Because now we cannot catch up.'

"It's very difficult to catch up with the aero restrictions and the budget cap. So you put as much in as you can on the front end."

Steiner says that his team is prepared for a difficult year: "It will be quite a challenging season going forward, we know about that.

"We've braced ourselves for it. We'll do as much as we can for this year for the mid-term, compromise the short term for the gains on the mid- to long term. That's our plan at the moment."

Read Also:

Asked about the goals for this season, Steiner stressed that the main aim is to provide an education for rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

"Damage control, trying to do the best," he said. "For me success would be to get two drivers prepared for the future by the end of the year.

"That will be success, that we learn, so in '22 we don't have any issues anymore, where we say these are rookie drivers and they still need to learn.

"They learn for a year, and I think it is a good opportunity, because the pressure will not be as high as when you have a good car. So I think our ambitions are realistic.

"We just want to do the best we can. Hopefully we can get some points now and then. But it will be tough – and we are braced for it."

Related video

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

Previous article

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

Next article

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
WRC

Toyota wants Mitsubishi and Subaru back in WRC

Latest news
The AlphaTauri tweaks the team tried to hide
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri tweaks the team tried to hide

1h
The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok
Formula 1

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

2h
Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

3h
Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role
Formula 1

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

4h
Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

4h
Latest videos
Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch 01:00:00
Formula 1
1h

Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09 03:24
Formula 1
Feb 28, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage 04:58
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done

More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok Prime

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

After an unprecedented season last year, there are plenty of questions and storylines for the upcoming Formula 1 campaign. Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok gives his verdict.

Formula 1
2h
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

The deal McLaren concluded with MSP Sports Capital last year which will help the cash-strapped Formula 1 team pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, also points toward the future for F1 itself, says GP Racing's Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Feb 27, 2021
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Trending Today

World Superbike reveals 18-rider 2019 entry list
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals 18-rider 2019 entry list

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

Latest news

The AlphaTauri tweaks the team tried to hide
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The AlphaTauri tweaks the team tried to hide

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.