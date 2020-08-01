Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in
21 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

shares
comments
Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 3:06 PM

Lewis Hamilton says he had to make the "hardest turnaround" after spinning midway through Formula 1 qualifying at Silverstone to take pole position for the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton clinched the 91st pole position of his F1 career on Saturday at Silverstone, leading Mercedes to a front row lock-out.

Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas by three tenths of a second in the final stage of qualifying, but had trailed the Finn through both Q1 and Q2.

A spin for Hamilton at Luffield saw him lose his opening run in Q2 and spark a red flag after dragging gravel onto the racing line as he returned to the track.

Hamilton explained that some subtle set-up changes made after practice on Friday had left the car feeling unstable at points, causing his spin.

"In actual fact it really wasn't a nice qualifying session for me," Hamilton said.

"I had this inconsistency with the balance of the car, I was struggling. I got into Q2 and had that big snap and spin, which is my first spin in some time.

"Luckily the tyres were fine, but then we came in and I went back out on another fresh set, which was just fine. Then it's just really trying to recompose yourself and get yourself back aligned, because it's about building, just building blocks when you go through qualifying.

"That was probably the hardest turnaround I would say, knowing that Valtteri had just been putting in quick lap after quick lap. So to go into Q3 with a fresh reset mentally and put in those two laps, I feel great.

"Valtteri has been pushing all weekend, he was incredibly quick here. I think I had a tenth and a half advantage to him after the first lap, and I knew that he would pick up some pace in that second run, so the pressure was still on to go out and do better."

Hamilton paid tribute to the Mercedes team for its efforts after dominating qualifying at Silverstone, finishing over a second clear of Max Verstappen in third for Red Bull.

The result marked Mercedes' seventh consecutive pole position for the British Grand Prix, a record stretching back to the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014.

"It's pretty incredible, the performance here. This track is really one of the best tracks in the world, especially when the wind is right like today, and the temperatures are just right," Hamilton said.

"This team is remarkable. I'm incredibly grateful to this team who continue to do a great job back at the factory, and also here during the weekends. Bit by bit we continue to step forwards.

"We're still powering ahead, we're not resting on the performance that we have, we're trying to push the boundaries and the limits. That's the most impressive thing about this team."

Related video

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Previous article

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Next article

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report
2h

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Sainz: TV doesn't do "amazing" generation of F1 cars justice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Sainz: TV doesn't do "amazing" generation of F1 cars justice

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
13m

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
42m

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
9m

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
13m

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
42m

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

British GP: Hamilton storms to pole as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report
1h

British GP: Hamilton storms to pole as Mercedes dominates

Trending

1
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead

2h
2
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

3
Formula 1

Sainz: TV doesn't do "amazing" generation of F1 cars justice

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

13m
5
Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse
Formula 1

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole
Formula 1

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

British GP: Hamilton storms to pole as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton storms to pole as Mercedes dominates

Sainz: TV doesn't do "amazing" generation of F1 cars justice
Formula 1

Sainz: TV doesn't do "amazing" generation of F1 cars justice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.