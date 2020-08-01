Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in
20 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse

shares
comments
Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 3:09 PM

Sebastian Vettel reckons his British Grand Prix weekend cannot get much worse, after another difficult day for the German.

With his Friday running having been limited by an intercooler problem and then an issue with his pedals, things did not improve much on Saturday.

He faced fresh car problems in final practice and then struggled to find a good pace in qualifying, eventually ending up 10th on the grid after his final laptime was deleted for running wide at Copse.

After facing the brunt of Ferrari's issues, Vettel was clear that he did not think the team was paying any less attention to him than Charles Leclerc, who will start fourth, and that he could only see things getting better.

"I don't want to accuse anyone of bad intentions," he told C4. "From my side it was not ideal today.

"I had a lot of trouble finding the rhythm. As I said, I am relatively confident that tomorrow will be better. How much I don't know. I can't promise anything, but it can't get much worse..

Asked about what had gone wrong in qualifying, Vettel said: "The honest answer is I don't know. I mean, I struggled a little bit to get into the groove and into the rhythm, which around here is important.

"Yesterday, we didn't get much running, not many quality laps, and this morning, we had another small issue. So yeah, not ideal, but equally, I thought the car was okay.

"I struggled to put it together. So I think it's probably more me just making sure everything comes together. So not a good good session, but let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Read Also:

He later added to Sky: "Tomorrow we'll be on the wrong tyres at the end of the queue, at the end of the top 10, so it won't be a piece of cake."

Vettel has confessed, however, that the situation of him knowing his time at Ferrari is coming to and end is not making life especially easy.

"[It's] not ideal," he said. "I mean, not an easy year so far. Obviously now the races come very quick. So that can be a pain but can also be a blessing.

"Obviously the last two days haven't been good and therefore we lost a little bit of momentum. I thought that other than that, the first weekend was trouble, the second weekend didn't really happen. The third weekend was sort of the first smooth weekend and now we're in trouble again. So it's been a bit of a rough start, but you know, there's not much choice.

"I'm determined to hang in there. I think the guys are pushing as much as they can. I don't think there's any bad intentions by anyone. So we obviously had some issues yesterday and this morning, but we have to, I guess, at this stage pull through and we'll come out on the other side."

Additional reporting by Lewis Duncan and Norman Fischer

Related video

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

Previous article

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

Next article

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Steiner not disappointed by loss of American F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner not disappointed by loss of American F1 races

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
2h

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner not disappointed by loss of American F1 races

2
Formula 1

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

3
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2h

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car
Formula 1

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result
Formula 1

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse
Formula 1

Vettel: British GP weekend can't get much worse

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole
Formula 1

Hamilton says he was "struggling" before grabbing pole

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.