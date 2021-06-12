Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

World champion Lewis Hamilton does not understand why Formula 1 is letting cars get heavier and heavier while also trying to improve sustainability.

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

F1’s new generation of cars in 2022 are set to be the heaviest ever, with the minimum car weight currently set at a whopping 790kg.

The move to heavier turbo hybrid power units from 2014, allied to improved safety structures and the arrival of the Halo, have contributed to a big hike over the years.

From around 640kg at the end of the V8 era, the cars went past 700kg in 2016 and are now nudging 750kg.

The extra bulk that is carried around has contributed to cars being less nimble, and is believed to be a contributing factor in why venues like Monaco no longer appear particular well suited to F1 machinery.

For Hamilton, the extra weight also seems to go against a push by the wider world for cars to get lighter in a bid to use less energy.

“I don’t understand why we’re going heavier,” he said. “I don’t understand particularly why we go heavier when there’s all this talk about being more sustainable – just as the sport is going in that direction.

“By going heavier and heavier and heavier, you’re using more and more energy. So that feels that’s not necessarily in the right direction or in the thought process.”

As well as cars being heavier, they are also much bigger in dimension compared to previous years.

Hamilton says the whole feel of the cars has changed hugely since he started in F1.

“The lighter cars were more nimble, were nowhere near as big, naturally, and so racing, manoeuvring the car, was better,” he said.

“On the tracks we’re going to, they’re getting wider. In Baku it’s quite wide in places and of course it’s narrow in other places.

“Monaco was always relatively impossible to pass, but now the cars are so big that it’s too big for the track. And, as I said, as we get heavier and heavier, that’s more energy we’ve got to dissipate – bigger brakes, more brake dust, more fuel to get you to the locations. So, I don’t fully understand it.”

Read Also:

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen says the change in car weight since he has raced in F1 has never been a shock as it has happened gradually.

However, he says that it is only when looking back in the history books that the scale of the change hits home.

“It’s a lot when you see the old cars next to this year’s cars or even the last year’s cars,” he explained.

“Some years it’s ‘how small they look!’ So, obviously we are not here to design.

“I think if we still did race the mid-2000s or whatever year you want to pick cars, it wouldn’t make any difference to racing. It just wastes an awful lot of money on the way to get to here and nothing else has changed.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Previous article

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Autocourse back in time: interview with Jim Clark

2
Other rally

Loeb puts on a show in Peugeot 306 Maxi

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona

4
MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

5
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

8h
Latest news
Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

47m
How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Formula 1

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

13h
Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

14h
Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1

Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

14h
Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

19h
Latest videos
Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1? 05:25
Formula 1
12h

Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1?

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team 01:01
Formula 1
19h

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

Formula 1: Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna CEO 00:24
Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Formula 1: Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna CEO

Formula 1: Drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku 00:35
Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Formula 1: Drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

Baku GP Review, Pérez wins, Ferrari second pole 12:50
Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Baku GP Review, Pérez wins, Ferrari second pole

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Formula 1

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
The day Hamilton triumphed for the first time in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

The day Hamilton triumphed for the first time in F1

Hamilton: There's still positives to take away from Baku pain Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: There's still positives to take away from Baku pain

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
21h
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku Prime

The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Prime

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Trending Today

Autocourse back in time: interview with Jim Clark
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autocourse back in time: interview with Jim Clark

Loeb puts on a show in Peugeot 306 Maxi
Other rally Other rally

Loeb puts on a show in Peugeot 306 Maxi

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”
IMSA IMSA

GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku

Latest news

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.