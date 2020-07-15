Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

shares
comments
Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 4:20 PM

Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula 1 to be more "creative" with its weekend format when hosting multiple races at the same circuit through the 2020 season.

F1 held back-to-back grands prix at the same track for the first time in its history this month with two straight race weekends at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The move came as part of the plan to bolster the 2020 calendar after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the opening 10 races being called off, and will be repeated next month with two races at Silverstone.

Holding multiple races in Bahrain towards the end of the year is also under consideration.

F1 had looked to shake up the format for the second event in Austria and Great Britain by staging a reverse grid qualifying race, only for Mercedes to block the plans.

While only one driver finished the second Austria race in the same position as the first one - Sergio Perez in sixth - Hamilton said he would like to see more variation between the events held at the same track.

“I definitely think we should be trying to be more creative maybe, but I don’t know what that is,” Hamilton said.

“I don’t have the answers for it, but just shifting a tyre is not going to make any difference, literally no difference really for us.

“It’s a question of format. If you’re going to do back-to-back, it’s a shame we can’t reverse the circuit and go the other way, but obviously that was never in the game plan when designing these circuits.”

Bahrain oval track

Bahrain oval track

Photo by: Uncredited

The second race at Silverstone on August 9 will see Pirelli offer a softer selection in tyre compounds in a bid to offer some variation.

The idea of changing the circuit layout has also been mooted for Bahrain, where an oval-style configuration could be used if multiple events are held at the Sakhir track.

But Hamilton said he was pleased not to have seen the reverse grid proposal go through, saying it would be “mayhem”.

“If we qualified at the front, and then you put us last it would be a bit of a difficult one,” Hamilton said.

“I wonder if there are other series that are doing anything different that we could look into.

“We have these two races in Silverstone and we could definitely do something to spice it up, particularly for the second one I think.”

 

Next article
Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary

Previous article

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary

Trending Today

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Latest news

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary

Renault better in dirty air than last year’s car - Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Renault better in dirty air than last year’s car - Ricciardo

Kubica to drive Raikkonen’s Alfa in Hungarian GP practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kubica to drive Raikkonen’s Alfa in Hungarian GP practice

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach

1h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround

3
Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

4
Formula 1

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

5
Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Latest videos

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1
2h

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Latest news

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers
Formula 1

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary

Renault better in dirty air than last year’s car - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Renault better in dirty air than last year’s car - Ricciardo

Kubica to drive Raikkonen’s Alfa in Hungarian GP practice
Formula 1

Kubica to drive Raikkonen’s Alfa in Hungarian GP practice

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form
Formula 1

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.