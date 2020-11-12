Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

shares
comments
Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
By:
Co-author: Luke Smith

Lewis Hamilton says the delays in sorting out a new Formula 1 contract with Mercedes revolve around the need to consider bigger picture items outside the racing team.

The world champion caused a stir at the last race when he suggested there was 'no guarantee' he would remain with the Mercedes next year, with his current deal running out at the end of this season.

However, both he and the team do intend to continue into 2021, even though talks are not expected to get underway until both world championship titles are decided.

Reflecting on his mindset about those contract discussions ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix, Hamilton said that a decent amount of time needed to be set aside because the new deal had to incorporate other aspects beyond just driving the F1 car.

"I believe I have the best contract that there is, in terms of how it's structured and in terms of time management," he said. "With the team that's put around me, I think it's been great.

"But I'm always looking to see how we can improve. How can I be more efficient and do more for the partners? How can I position myself to do more for the team?

"Naturally, I think it's easy just to go and sign that deal and continue not having to think of what's afterwards. And I'm very conscious of the idea that I do want to continue with Mercedes, I would love to help them on this quest in pushing for change.

"They are taking their cars green, and electrifying more, and I want to help them on that road. I would like to help them in terms of pushing for diversity, because that's also within the organization, as with every organization out there.

"There is not enough of it. So there's a lot to discuss, and a lot to go through."

Read Also:

While some interpreted Hamilton's comments after Imola as a suggestion he could walk away from F1, the Briton indicated firmly that his focus was on staying on in the sport.

"I think it's something we'll do, if not after the job is done, then particularly at the end of the year. But nothing is set in stone. I think it's just about talking about it. And at the moment, I don't feel like I'm finished.

"I think there's always areas to improve. I love racing. I love the challenge. And I don't think that's going to change anytime soon."

Related video

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Previous article

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Latest news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

Trending

1
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Latest news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Formula 1

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals
Formula 1

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash
Formula 1

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash

Latest videos

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
3h

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
3h

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
21h

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1
Nov 8, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.