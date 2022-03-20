Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022 Next / Ferrari now has best engine in Formula 1, reckons Steiner
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Hamilton: No F1 set-up change can solve Mercedes' current issues

Lewis Hamilton says no set-up change will solve the "fundamental issues" Mercedes currently faces with its W13 Formula 1 car after slumping to fifth place in Bahrain qualifying.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: No F1 set-up change can solve Mercedes' current issues

Mercedes struggled for pace throughout the second pre-season test in Bahrain last week as the ongoing porpoising issue prevented it from unlocking more performance from its raft of updates.

Qualifying in Bahrain saw Hamilton finish fifth, trailing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc by over six tenths of a second as both Ferrari and Red Bull cars qualified ahead. Mercedes teammate George Russell will start down in ninth after struggling with tyre warm-up in Q3.

Hamilton said immediately after the session that he felt happy to qualify fifth given how much Mercedes had been struggling.

The seven-time world champion later explained that Mercedes was working hard to try and get the most out of the car, but acknowledged the limitations stemming from the porpoising problem meant no set-up tweak could remedy things.

"There's been a crazy amount of work and conversations here until late, working on just trying to just extract everything amongst the fact that we still have the fundamental issues," Hamilton said.

"No set-up change necessarily is going to fix those in the short term. We definitely didn't expect to be fifth, and so I'm happy to be in there. The guys ahead, they are a lot quicker, sixtenths is a lot of time.

"But yes, I do know there's potential, and I think just got to work very, very fast and be precise over these next weeks to try and close that gap as soon as we can."

Hamilton explained that the porpoising Mercedes was experiencing with the car meant it did not have the downforce it needed, preventing the team from fighting with the Red Bulls and Ferraris ahead.

"They've got their cars in a much better position, and they're extracting, maybe not all the downforce, I don't know, but you'd assume they are extracting a lot more than we are," Hamilton said.

"Ride quality is probably something that needs to be improved with our car, not only with that bouncing, but it's in a lot of other places as well."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff acknowledged the team realised the severity of the issue "much too late" at the second test in Bahrain, where it was "really surprised" by the problems it had. But he expressed faith that the design concept direction taken by Mercedes was the right one.

Wolff added the result was "not unexpected" and that it "could be much worse" given the surge in performance enjoyed by teams like Haas and Alfa Romeo.

"Third on the road, that's where we are, now let's consolidate that tomorrow," Wolff said.

"I believe that we will be losing chunks of time to the Ferraris and the Red Bulls in the race, that is at least our expectations, then let's get the car to a proper place."

Read Also:

Hamilton agreed that Mercedes could not realistically expect to fight with the Ferrari and Mercedes cars on Sunday in Bahrain.

"We might have slightly different strategy in terms of the tyre situation, who knows whether that can come into play tomorrow," he said.

"If our pace happens to be a little bit better than we anticipate, which taking from [practice] yesterday, this won't necessarily be the case, but every day is a bit different, then maybe we can just maybe hold on to the guys that are ahead just for a little while, and give them a little bit of trouble.

"But we definitely won't be quicker than any of the guys ahead of us."

shares
comments

Related video

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022
Previous article

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022
Next article

Ferrari now has best engine in Formula 1, reckons Steiner

Ferrari now has best engine in Formula 1, reckons Steiner
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime
Formula 1

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.