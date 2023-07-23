Hungarian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Hungarian GP at Hungaroring, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins by 33s to give Red Bull record-breaking victory
Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive"
F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race
Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Latest news
Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"
Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call
Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"
2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
