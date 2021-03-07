Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, one of the three Formula 1 drivers who caught COVID-19 during the 2020 season, says he underestimated the toll the virus would take on him.

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Stroll missed the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring due to illness, being replaced at the then-called Racing Point team by Nico Hulkenberg.

The Canadian later revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 but following a negative test he was able to return to the cockpit in Portugal.

Stroll struggled on his return to the cockpit at Portimao, retiring from the race after a collision before finishing 13th in Imola, and has now revealed that the after-effects of contracting the virus were still taking a toll on his physical and mental fitness.

"COVID put me out of the German grand prix and it probably affected me quite a bit for the following two grands prix," Stroll said at the launch of the Aston Martin AMR21.

"Just no energy, physically, and not in the best place mentally. I think I underestimated how much of a toll the virus would take on me, and I did struggle physically in those races."

Stroll then regained form in Turkey by taking a stunning maiden pole in the rain, but rues the fact that his mid-season dip, which also included a nasty shunt in Mugello, cost him and his team a lot of championship points.

Racing Point eventually had to cede third place in the constructors' championship to the more consistent McLaren team.

"After that rough patch I was back on form in Turkey, so I started to get my form back", he added. "But we lost of a lot of world championship points, there’s definitely a lot of things to learn from that experience.

"On a positive note, we did finish off the season much stronger, but I think the competition was much stronger towards the end of the year.

"Not the same as the beginning of the season where we were often cruising fourth and fifth with both cars, sometimes even better than that.

"The game changed, the competition between the teams, and I think it’s going to be a very competitive midfield once again. We have to get our head down and do the job.” 

Along with Stroll, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton were also forced to sit out races in 2020 following a positive COVID-19 test. Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have since also tested positive during the off-season.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lance Stroll
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
2h
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

