Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / The defining traits that set F1’s best apart
Formula 1 / Analysis

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

By:

The new Williams FW43B is clearly an evolution of last year's Formula 1 car, with most of the design shown in the renders being carried over from its predecessor, but there are some details worthy of our attention.

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

The first aspect of note is the FW43B’s front wing, which has been updated to take into account the regulation changes elsewhere on the car imposed by the FIA for 2021.

Read Also:

The mainplane is once again divided into two full length sections but now features a curved section where it meets with the neutral central section, which will be used to augment the Y250 vortex that’s shed from here.

Williams FW43B detail

Williams FW43B detail

Photo by: Williams

The tips of the flaps that reside above this section have also been altered too, with their design altered to have their own effect on the vortex and change how that flow is received downstream.

The sidepod deflectors carry the same DNA as their predecessors and while last year's arrangement was disconnected from the horizontal pod vane, it now arches over to meet it, framing the sidepod’s shoulder.

Williams FW43B detail

Williams FW43B detail

Photo by: Williams

The main deflector element is still broken into three sections like its predecessor, but now these elements reach to the bottom of the assembly as the bridging elements don’t have the L-shaped tails anymore.

The FW43 saw Williams move towards a sidepod shape with a downwash component, so it’s no surprise to see further development here. The FW43B’s sidepods exaggerate this, with the distinctive ramp that follows the contours of the radiators housed within retained, but slimmed according to the cooling required for the Mercedes-AMG F1 M12 E power unit.

Williams FW43B

Williams FW43B

Photo by: Williams

The sidepod’s ramped section meets with the floor at a point where it should help to mitigate some of the losses associated with the new narrower section. This should also help to direct the airflow into the coke bottle region, which will also be aided by the high waisted cooling outlet above.

The renders also show the FW43B fitted with a prominent sidepod cooling chimney beside the rear feet of the halo. This is usually an interchangeable panel, with a decision made on what cooling is needed for the circuit configuration. But this design would suggest that it’s going to be a permanent fixture on this year's car.

Perhaps one of the most interesting takeaways is the engine cover bodywork. Both Mercedes and Aston Martin have really pushed the boundaries with contouring and require a bodywork blister to cover the power unit, but the FW34B’s bodywork is just generally much bulkier in this region.

Williams FW43B

Williams FW43B

Photo by: Williams

The floor shown in the renders features the new mandatory diagonal cutout ahead of the rear wheels and a small strake on the floor’s periphery and a larger curved one inboard, with the two appearing to create a collector to funnel the flow into the channel beside the diffuser.

Housed in this channel are a row of fins, which aren’t new but will assist in protecting the diffuser from flow ingress created by the rear tyre alongside it.

Williams FW43B detail

Williams FW43B detail

Photo by: Williams

The rear wing also has a new design feature in the upper front corner of the endplate, with surface contouring allowing the team to install another small upwash strike that should have an impact on the tip vortex generated by the wing.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen it, as Aston Martin boasts a similar solution, meaning it will likely be studied quickly by rivals and likely find its way onto other cars up and down the grid in short order.

shares
comments

Related video

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

Previous article

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
WRC

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

5h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

3
MotoGP

Quartararo "totally lost" readjusting to Yamaha MotoGP bike

2h
4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Latest news
The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look
Formula 1

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

22m
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart
Formula 1

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

1h
Ferrari: F1's "terrifying" technology spend not justified
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1's "terrifying" technology spend not justified

3h
Mercedes has "no doubts" on Hamilton's F1 commitment
Formula 1

Mercedes has "no doubts" on Hamilton's F1 commitment

6h
How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap
Formula 1

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

17h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10 03:41
Formula 1
23m

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
1h
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Quartararo "totally lost" readjusting to Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo "totally lost" readjusting to Yamaha MotoGP bike

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Latest news

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

Ferrari: F1's "terrifying" technology spend not justified
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1's "terrifying" technology spend not justified

Mercedes has "no doubts" on Hamilton's F1 commitment
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has "no doubts" on Hamilton's F1 commitment

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.