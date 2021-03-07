Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19 Next / Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

By:

Formula 1’s plan to introduce sprint races at three grands prix in 2021 still has a number of issues to resolve before getting final approval, according to Aston Martin.

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

Following a long-running push to introduce some kind of race weekend format change, F1 received “broad support” from teams to stage three sprint races this year to set the grid for the final grand prix.

The plan is to run a 100km race in Canada, Italy and Brazil, with qualifying taking still place in its usual format on the Friday to set the grid for the sprint event.

It was agreed at the last F1 Commission meeting to form a working group to outline the precise details for sprint races, with clarification required on points and prize money payout, as well as how it would impact driver contracts.

Aston Martin technical director Andrew Green explained that there were still a number of areas that needed to be clarified from a technical side, too, before the team could give its complete support.

“We need a set of regulations, and we haven't got a whole set of regulations yet around it,” Green said.

“We’ve seen a proposal, which I think most teams were in favour of examining, but the devil is in the detail and the detail hasn't been thrashed out yet.

“There are there are lots of discussion points. You could just think of quite a few off the top of your head, like changing of the car between the events, how much you are allowed to change.

“Brakes, are we allowed to change the brakes? And more importantly, what happens to the power unit allocation? We’re sort of locked in, the engines have been designed and dyno signed off for a certain type of season - and then to go away from that for a period perspective is going to be quite a challenge.

“So there's a lot to discuss. There’s a lot of details to sort out. I think there's a general willingness to make it happen. But like I said, the devil is in the detail here.”

Read Also:

Although teams have been provisionally supportive of plan, drivers have been less enthusiastic, with many unsure of the rationale behind the proposal.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has been the most vocal opponent so far, saying sprint races “make no sense” for F1 and could draw attention away from the Sunday event.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer echoed Green’s feeling that the final regulations had to be on the table before full support could be given, but understood Vettel’s fear that it could devalue the Sunday grand prix.

“In order for us to do sprint races, getting the rules around is paramount,” Szafnauer said.

“If we don't get the rules right, because the cars are already designed and built, we could jeopardise the main race for the sprint race.”

shares
comments

Related video

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Previous article

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Next article

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
WEC

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

2
MotoGP

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

3
Formula 1

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

35min
4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Latest news
Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Formula 1

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

17m
F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin
Formula 1

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

30m
Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

35m
The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look
Formula 1

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

3h
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart
Formula 1

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

4h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10 03:41
Formula 1
3h

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
4h
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Latest news

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.