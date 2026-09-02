Lando Norris launches race team, young driver programme

Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris has launched his own race team and young driver programme that will compete across Europe's single-seater ladder from 2027.

McLaren driver Norris joined forces with British karting team Fusion Motorsport to establish LN4 Fusion, which will compete in Formula 3 and 4 next year. The team has acquired selected assets of AIX Racing and also intends to enter the application process to acquire a 2027 F2 entry.

Former Prema boss Rene Rosin has joined as a consultant to become LN4 Fusion's team principal for its European racing activities based in Veneto, Italy, alongside ex-Prema tech chief Guillaume Capietto, who joins as racing director.

Dan Richards has come on board as the team's CEO, while long-time Fusion chief Dan Hazlewood is the team's UK spearhead, overseeing its British F4 entry and test programme based in Cambridgeshire.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

In addition to the race team, Norris has also established the LN4 Legacy Programme, a young driver programme funded by the McLaren driver that supports talented young drivers from a grassroots level through the FIA's expensive single-seater ladder. Former Alpine sporting director Julian Rouse will take charge of what has been described as a fully-funded programme.

"I’ve been really lucky to have some amazing people around me throughout my career, and I know that getting to Formula 1 takes so much more than just talent," Norris explained. "You need the right people around you, the right support and the right opportunities at the right time. That’s what these two projects are all about.

"LN4 Fusion is about building a race team that can compete with the best in junior motorsport, with great people and a great environment for drivers to develop. The LN4 Legacy Programme is about helping talented young drivers get opportunities they might not otherwise have.

"For me, they naturally fit together. I want to help create opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the track, and hopefully make a real difference to young drivers coming through the sport."

LN4 Fusion livery Photo by: Lando Norris

Norris, who clinched his maiden F1 world title last year, recently signed a bumper contract extension with McLaren that takes the 26-year-old's tenure with the Woking-based team until at least 2030.

"Seeing Lando Norris involved in this new project is an incredible statement on how much the pyramid of Formula 3 and Formula 2 is crucial to the future of Formula 1," said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali. "Through Lando’s investment and experience, we can build a future, with new drivers, engineers, mechanics, and a tradition that will be followed by motorsport lovers."