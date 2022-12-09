Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ocon: Only a podium missing from strongest F1 season yet Next / Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1 News

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari will undergo a “smooth transition” when a new Formula 1 team principal takes over next year.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss

The team announced recently that current incumbent Mattia Binotto has resigned and will leave at the end of December, with his replacement yet to be confirmed.

Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur, who has worked extensively with Leclerc in the past at both ART and Sauber, is widely regarded as a favourite to get the job.

"Mattia called me to announce that he would stop,” said Leclerc. “I respect his decision. And I can only thank him. Obviously he has believed in me right from the start, he extended me with a very, very long contract.

"And before being team principal, he was also inside the Scuderia for many, many years and he has contributed to the success that the team had in the past years.

“So I wish him the best. And obviously now it's up to us to focus on the future, and try and take the right choices in order to be a bit more of a challenge to Red Bull next year.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

Leclerc downplayed the suggestion that a change of boss could be disruptive because of a change of approach.

"To be honest, I don't know because from my own experience, I've never had a team principal change when I was racing for the same team," he said. "It will probably require a little bit of time for the team principal to get at ease with the system, and with Ferrari, because it's obviously a huge team.

“But I believe that if it's done the right way, I don't think we will suffer any of it on the track. So I am pretty sure it will be a smooth transition."

Leclerc stressed that he will not have any input into who might replace Binotto, noting that the decision would be made by Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

"I won't comment that,” he said when asked if he had a personal preference. “And obviously it's also not my decision, John and Benedetto are going to take the decision.

“And we are just trying to focus on our job in the simulator, with the team, in order to have the best race car possible for next year. But the decision will be done by them."

However, when asked if Vasseur would be a good fit, he made it clear that he has a good relationship with his former boss.

"I mean, Ferrari is a very different team to any other teams. I can only comment on my experience with Fred which obviously has been good.

"I've been working with Fred already from the junior categories, where he has believed in me, and then we've always had a good relationship.

“But apart from that, obviously this shouldn't influence any of the decisions. He has always been very straightforward, very honest. And this is something that I liked from Fred.

“Whether it will be him or not, I don't know. And we'll see hopefully in the in the next few months."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ocon: Only a podium missing from strongest F1 season yet
Previous article

Ocon: Only a podium missing from strongest F1 season yet
Next article

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly: No guarantees on 2023 F1 form as AlphaTauri changes concept
Formula 1

Gasly: No guarantees on 2023 F1 form as AlphaTauri changes concept

Aston Martin 2023 F1 car will have “significant differences”
Formula 1

Aston Martin 2023 F1 car will have “significant differences”

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag F1 incident in Leclerc chase Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag F1 incident in Leclerc chase

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks "strange", says Brundle
Formula 1

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks "strange", says Brundle

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime
Formula 1

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

The added complication Ferrari faces in its hunt for Binotto's F1 successor
Formula 1

The added complication Ferrari faces in its hunt for Binotto's F1 successor

Latest news

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Kenta Yamashita says he found Sacha Fenestraz's old Super Formula car "fast and easy to drive" after Kondo Racing swapped its two chassis for this week's post-season test at Suzuka.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp

Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them.

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs
IndyCar IndyCar

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs

That’s the verdict from two of IndyCar’s biggest stars, Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden, following the announcement of the “100 Days to Indy” series on the CW Network. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Prime

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year.

Formula 1
19 h
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.