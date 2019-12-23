Leclerc extends Ferrari F1 contract until 2024

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
303 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
310 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
324 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
338 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc extends Ferrari F1 contract until 2024

shares
comments
Leclerc extends Ferrari F1 contract until 2024
By:
Dec 23, 2019, 10:22 AM

Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with the Ferrari Formula 1 team, in a deal that means the Monegasque will stay at the Scuderia until at least 2024.

Leclerc joined Ferrari for 2019 after just one season in grand prix racing with Sauber, replacing Kimi Raikkonen alongside Sebastian Vettel.

The 22-year-old secured Ferrari's first win of the year in Belgium, although victory in Bahrain was on the cards until he suffered car problems.

He went on to win the Italian Grand Prix on his way to fourth in the standings ahead of Vettel.

Leclerc also grabbed seven pole positions, the most by any driver in 2019.

"I am very happy to be staying on with Scuderia Ferrari," said Leclerc. "This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula 1 has been a dream year for me.

"I cannot wait to enjoy an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019. I'm keen to see what the future holds and I can't wait to get going again next season."

Team boss Mattia Binotto added: "With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons.

"It demonstrates that Charles and the Scuderia have a firm future together.

"Charles has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our Academy.

"We are therefore very pleased to be able to announce that he will be with us for many years to come and I’m sure that together, we will write many new pages in the history of the Prancing Horse."

Leclerc established himself as the leading Ferrari driver throughout the season, and his partnership with Vettel became one of the focal points of the year.

Read Also:

The most recent example of the tension between them was in the Brazilian Grand Prix, where contact led to both retiring.

Leclerc and Vettel will form Ferrari's line-up again in 2020, the German's contract expiring at the end of next year.

Next article
Honda asked for concerns over two-team supply

Previous article

Honda asked for concerns over two-team supply

Next article

The two eras of dominance that defined a decade in F1

The two eras of dominance that defined a decade in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: How Williams struggled from the start

2
Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

3
NASCAR Cup

Logano tests radical Next Gen car at Phoenix

4
Formula 1

The two eras of dominance that defined a decade in F1

29m
5
Formula 1

Camilleri: Netflix series a game changer for F1

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

The two eras of dominance that defined a decade in F1
F1

The two eras of dominance that defined a decade in F1

Leclerc extends Ferrari F1 contract until 2024
F1

Leclerc extends Ferrari F1 contract until 2024

Honda asked for concerns over two-team supply
F1

Honda asked for concerns over two-team supply

2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency
F1

2019 tech verdict: Alfa’s battle to find consistency

Wolff: Mercedes achievements will mean nothing in 2021
F1

Wolff: Mercedes achievements will mean nothing in 2021

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.