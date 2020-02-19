Leclerc: Day 1 test times reflect new Ferrari approach

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Day 1 test times reflect new Ferrari approach

shares
comments
Leclerc: Day 1 test times reflect new Ferrari approach
By:
Co-author: Luke Smith
Feb 19, 2020, 7:21 PM

Charles Leclerc says his Ferrari Formula 1 team has "changed a little bit our approach" to pre-season testing, after he finished only 11th-fastest on the opening day of 2020 running.

Leclerc, who received a call from Ferrari at 6.45am to replace his unwell teammate Sebastian Vettel for the first day, completed 131 laps on the day but was over a second down on the pace-setting Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton - despite having set his best time on a softer tyre than the reigning champion.

This was in stark contrast to the first day of testing last year, in which Vettel set the pace, before Leclerc himself then went quickest on day two.

But Ferrari's strong showing in Barcelona testing last year did not translate to the start to the season that had been expected, and Leclerc has admitted the Italian team is consciously holding off on performance work this time.

"Of course I think we changed a little bit our approach compared to last year," Leclerc said. "Last year the testing was great but the first race was a bit less great.

"And yeah, I think we've learned a few things on this, and this year we decided to focus more on ourselves, trying to learn the car as much as possible in these first few days, and then focus on performance a bit later on, and we'll see if that pays off."

Read Also:

Leclerc added that Wednesday's work was "more about correlating the numbers from the factory and the track", which means it mostly benefits engineers whereas drivers "don't learn much" about how competitive it is.

"Still, driving a new car, I still try to push at the limit of the car," he continued. "We haven't pushed the car, but I'm pushing myself to try and know this car better.

"So, the more laps that we do with it, the more confident I'll arrive in Melbourne, so on that side, on the driving side, I've learned a lot, and then the different tests we've performed today, I think they've been very positive."

Leclerc suggested that Ferrari was unlikely to take a page out of Mercedes' book from 2019 in bringing a very different car to the second week of testing.

Asked whether the SF1000 has accomplished team principal Mattia Binotto's stated aim of prioritising downforce compared to its predecessor, Leclerc said: "It's quite difficult to see that at the moment. Of course I feel quite quick in the corners, but it's always difficult to compare one year to the other.

"I think the good benchmark will be at the first race when the tyres will be in the right window. It's still very cold now, and the downforce has quite a big effect on tyres. So it's all about having the aero that puts the tyres in the right window. And for now we can't really know, so we just focus on ourselves."

Related video

Next article
Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"

Previous article

Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"

Next article

ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule

ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on first day of testing

3h
2
Formula 1

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates, straight from the track

23m
3
Formula 1

Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car

4
Formula 1

Leclerc: Day 1 test times reflect new Ferrari approach

1h
5
WEC

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?

Latest videos

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1
3h

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1
3h

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch 00:38
Formula 1
3h

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time 02:45
Formula 1

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time

Latest news

Racing Point took “big risk” in following Mercedes aero route
F1

Racing Point took “big risk” in following Mercedes aero route

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates, straight from the track
F1

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates, straight from the track

ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule
F1

ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule

Leclerc: Day 1 test times reflect new Ferrari approach
F1

Leclerc: Day 1 test times reflect new Ferrari approach

Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"
F1

Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.