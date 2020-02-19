Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule

shares
comments
ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule
By:
Feb 19, 2020, 7:29 PM

ESPN has released the broadcast times of Formula 1 coverage across its networks for the first six races of the 2020 season, with TBAs to be filled in closer to race weeks.

 

Race No. Race Session/Program Date Start Time (ET) Network
1 Formula 1
Rolex Australian Grand Prix		 Formula 1 Season Launch Wed, Mar 11 TBA TBA
Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Mar 12 TBA ESPN3
Practice 1 Thu, Mar 12 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
Practice 2 Fri, Mar 13 12:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Practice 3  Fri, Mar 13 10:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
Qualifying Sat, Mar 14 1:55 a.m. ESPN2
Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)		 Sat, Mar 14 11:30 p.m. ESPN3
On The Grid
(pre-race show)		 Sun, Mar 15 12:30 a.m. ESPN
Race Sun, Mar 15 1:05 a.m. ESPN
Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 15 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 15 7 p.m. ESPNEWS
2 Formula 1
Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix		 Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Mar 19   ESPN3
Practice 1 Fri, Mar 20 6:55 a.m. ESPNU
Practice 2 Fri, Mar 20 10:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Practice 3 Sat, Mar 21 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
Qualifying Sat, Mar 21 10:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)		 Sun, Mar 22 9:30 a.m. ESPN3
On The Grid
(pre-race show)		 Sun, Mar 22 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Race Sun, Mar 22 11:05 a.m. ESPN2
Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 22 7 p.m. ESPNEWS
Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 22 2:30 a.m. ESPN2
3 Vietnam Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Apr 2   ESPN3
Practice 1 Thu, Apr 2 11:55 p.m. ESPN2
Practice 2 Fri, Apr 3 3:55 a.m. ESPN2
Practice 3 Sat, Apr 4 12:55 a.m. ESPN2
Qualifying Sat, Apr 4 3:55 a.m. ESPN2
Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)		 Sun, Apr 5 1:30 a.m. ESPN3
On The Grid
(pre-race show)		 Sun, Apr 5 2:30 a.m. ESPN2
Race Sun, Apr 5 3:05 a.m. ESPN2
Race (re-air) Sun, Apr 5 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
Race (re-air) Sun, Apr 5 9 p.m. ESPN2
4 Netherlands Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Apr 30   ESPN3
Practice 1 Fri, May 1 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Practice 2 Fri, May 1 8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Practice 3 Sat, May 2 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Qualifying Sat, May 2 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)		 Sun, May 3 7:30 a.m. ESPN3
On The Grid
(pre-race show)		 Sun, May 3 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Race Sun, May 3 9:05 a.m. ESPN
Race (re-air) Sun, May 3    
Race (re-air) Sun, May 3    
5 Formula 1
Emirates Spanish Grand Prix		 Welcome to the Weekend Thu, May 7   ESPN3
Practice 1 Fri, May 8 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Practice 2 Fri, May 8 8:55 a.m. ESPNU
Practice 3 Sat, May 9 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Qualifying Sat, May 9 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)		 Sun, May 10 7:30 a.m. ESPN3
On The Grid
(pre-race show)		 Sun, May 10 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Race Sun, May 10 9:05 a.m. ESPN2
Race (re-air) Sun, May 10    
Race (re-air) Sun, May 10    
6 Formula 1
Monaco Grand Prix		 Welcome to the Weekend Wed, May 20   ESPN3
Practice 1 Thu, May 21 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Practice 2 Thu, May 21 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
Practice 3 Sat, May 23 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Qualifying Sat, May 23 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)		 Sun, May 24 7:30 a.m. ESPN3
On The Grid
(pre-race show)		 Sun, May 24 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Race Sun, May 24 9:05 a.m. ESPN
Race (Encore) Sun, May 24 3:30 p.m. ABC
Race (re-air) Sun, May 24    
Race (re-air) Mon, May 25  

 

