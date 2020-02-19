ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule
ESPN has released the broadcast times of Formula 1 coverage across its networks for the first six races of the 2020 season, with TBAs to be filled in closer to race weeks.
|Race No.
|Race
|Session/Program
|Date
|Start Time (ET)
|Network
|1
|Formula 1
Rolex Australian Grand Prix
|Formula 1 Season Launch
|Wed, Mar 11
|TBA
|TBA
|Welcome to the Weekend
|Thu, Mar 12
|TBA
|ESPN3
|Practice 1
|Thu, Mar 12
|8:55 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Practice 2
|Fri, Mar 13
|12:55 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Practice 3
|Fri, Mar 13
|10:55 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying
|Sat, Mar 14
|1:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)
|Sat, Mar 14
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|On The Grid
(pre-race show)
|Sun, Mar 15
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Race
|Sun, Mar 15
|1:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, Mar 15
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, Mar 15
|7 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|2
|Formula 1
Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix
|Welcome to the Weekend
|Thu, Mar 19
|ESPN3
|Practice 1
|Fri, Mar 20
|6:55 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Practice 2
|Fri, Mar 20
|10:55 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Practice 3
|Sat, Mar 21
|7:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Qualifying
|Sat, Mar 21
|10:55 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)
|Sun, Mar 22
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|On The Grid
(pre-race show)
|Sun, Mar 22
|10:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Race
|Sun, Mar 22
|11:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, Mar 22
|7 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, Mar 22
|2:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|3
|Vietnam
|Welcome to the Weekend
|Thu, Apr 2
|ESPN3
|Practice 1
|Thu, Apr 2
|11:55 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Practice 2
|Fri, Apr 3
|3:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Practice 3
|Sat, Apr 4
|12:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Qualifying
|Sat, Apr 4
|3:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)
|Sun, Apr 5
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|On The Grid
(pre-race show)
|Sun, Apr 5
|2:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Race
|Sun, Apr 5
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, Apr 5
|9 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, Apr 5
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|4
|Netherlands
|Welcome to the Weekend
|Thu, Apr 30
|ESPN3
|Practice 1
|Fri, May 1
|4:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Practice 2
|Fri, May 1
|8:55 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Practice 3
|Sat, May 2
|5:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Qualifying
|Sat, May 2
|8:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)
|Sun, May 3
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|On The Grid
(pre-race show)
|Sun, May 3
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Race
|Sun, May 3
|9:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, May 3
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, May 3
|5
|Formula 1
Emirates Spanish Grand Prix
|Welcome to the Weekend
|Thu, May 7
|ESPN3
|Practice 1
|Fri, May 8
|4:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Practice 2
|Fri, May 8
|8:55 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Practice 3
|Sat, May 9
|5:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Qualifying
|Sat, May 9
|8:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)
|Sun, May 10
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|On The Grid
(pre-race show)
|Sun, May 10
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Race
|Sun, May 10
|9:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, May 10
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, May 10
|6
|Formula 1
Monaco Grand Prix
|Welcome to the Weekend
|Wed, May 20
|ESPN3
|Practice 1
|Thu, May 21
|4:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Practice 2
|Thu, May 21
|8:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Practice 3
|Sat, May 23
|5:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Qualifying
|Sat, May 23
|8:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Pit Lane Live
(pre-race show)
|Sun, May 24
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|On The Grid
(pre-race show)
|Sun, May 24
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Race
|Sun, May 24
|9:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|Race (Encore)
|Sun, May 24
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Race (re-air)
|Sun, May 24
|Race (re-air)
|Mon, May 25
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez
ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule
