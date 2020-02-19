ESPN reveals early-season Formula 1 broadcast schedule

Race No. Race Session/Program Date Start Time (ET) Network

1 Formula 1

Rolex Australian Grand Prix Formula 1 Season Launch Wed, Mar 11 TBA TBA

Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Mar 12 TBA ESPN3

Practice 1 Thu, Mar 12 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

Practice 2 Fri, Mar 13 12:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Practice 3 Fri, Mar 13 10:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

Qualifying Sat, Mar 14 1:55 a.m. ESPN2

Pit Lane Live

(pre-race show) Sat, Mar 14 11:30 p.m. ESPN3

On The Grid

(pre-race show) Sun, Mar 15 12:30 a.m. ESPN

Race Sun, Mar 15 1:05 a.m. ESPN

Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 15 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 15 7 p.m. ESPNEWS

2 Formula 1

Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Mar 19 ESPN3

Practice 1 Fri, Mar 20 6:55 a.m. ESPNU

Practice 2 Fri, Mar 20 10:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Practice 3 Sat, Mar 21 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Qualifying Sat, Mar 21 10:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Pit Lane Live

(pre-race show) Sun, Mar 22 9:30 a.m. ESPN3

On The Grid

(pre-race show) Sun, Mar 22 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Race Sun, Mar 22 11:05 a.m. ESPN2

Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 22 7 p.m. ESPNEWS

Race (re-air) Sun, Mar 22 2:30 a.m. ESPN2

3 Vietnam Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Apr 2 ESPN3

Practice 1 Thu, Apr 2 11:55 p.m. ESPN2

Practice 2 Fri, Apr 3 3:55 a.m. ESPN2

Practice 3 Sat, Apr 4 12:55 a.m. ESPN2

Qualifying Sat, Apr 4 3:55 a.m. ESPN2

Pit Lane Live

(pre-race show) Sun, Apr 5 1:30 a.m. ESPN3

On The Grid

(pre-race show) Sun, Apr 5 2:30 a.m. ESPN2

Race Sun, Apr 5 3:05 a.m. ESPN2

Race (re-air) Sun, Apr 5 9 a.m. ESPNEWS

Race (re-air) Sun, Apr 5 9 p.m. ESPN2

4 Netherlands Welcome to the Weekend Thu, Apr 30 ESPN3

Practice 1 Fri, May 1 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Practice 2 Fri, May 1 8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Practice 3 Sat, May 2 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Qualifying Sat, May 2 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Pit Lane Live

(pre-race show) Sun, May 3 7:30 a.m. ESPN3

On The Grid

(pre-race show) Sun, May 3 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Race Sun, May 3 9:05 a.m. ESPN

Race (re-air) Sun, May 3

Race (re-air) Sun, May 3

5 Formula 1

Emirates Spanish Grand Prix Welcome to the Weekend Thu, May 7 ESPN3

Practice 1 Fri, May 8 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Practice 2 Fri, May 8 8:55 a.m. ESPNU

Practice 3 Sat, May 9 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Qualifying Sat, May 9 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Pit Lane Live

(pre-race show) Sun, May 10 7:30 a.m. ESPN3

On The Grid

(pre-race show) Sun, May 10 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Race Sun, May 10 9:05 a.m. ESPN2

Race (re-air) Sun, May 10

Race (re-air) Sun, May 10

6 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix Welcome to the Weekend Wed, May 20 ESPN3

Practice 1 Thu, May 21 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Practice 2 Thu, May 21 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Practice 3 Sat, May 23 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Qualifying Sat, May 23 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Pit Lane Live

(pre-race show) Sun, May 24 7:30 a.m. ESPN3

On The Grid

(pre-race show) Sun, May 24 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Race Sun, May 24 9:05 a.m. ESPN

Race (Encore) Sun, May 24 3:30 p.m. ABC

Race (re-air) Sun, May 24