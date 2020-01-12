Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
283 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
290 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
304 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
318 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel

shares
comments
Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel
By:
Jan 12, 2020, 1:48 PM

Charles Leclerc has admitted that he still has a lot to learn from teammate Ferrari Sebastian Vettel, despite a strong first campaign against the four-time world champion.

The Monegasque driver took more pole positions, wins and points than Vettel during a 2019 season that included some controversial moments between the pair – including their collision in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Speaking on stage at the Autosport International Show on Sunday, Leclerc said that having Vettel alongside him was a positive though because of the way the German had opened his eyes about the job he needed to do.

“I learned a lot, really a lot,” said Leclerc about working with Vettel. “I mean, he's extremely professional, and he's going a lot into the details. And Seb, he's also a very nice person.

“We were working well together. Obviously, we've had our moments on the track, in which we've learned together, and hopefully it won't happen again things like in Brazil. 

"But at the end, I think we are mature enough out of the car to work together and to try to develop the kind in the right way.

“But I think in the way he's working with the team and the engineers, I've learned a lot and I've still got a lot to learn. 

"He's going a lot in the details, as I said, and things that I never thought will be helpful to the engineers he will say anything. Sometimes I'm just here listening for one hour what he has to say about the session. He's just very, very interesting.”

While Ferrari was unable to put together a title challenge last year, Leclerc says the short term ambitions remain high ahead of a campaign that he believes will be crucial for laying the foundations for 2021 and beyond.

“I think 2020 will be a very important year, where teams are going to invest a lot obviously because then the budget cap is coming in 2021.

“I'll try to be as ready as possible for 2021 as I think it will be a big year. And hopefully we'll be working properly with the team to build the right car to be able to win to win the championship.”

Related video

Next article
Bottas knows "final step" to beat Hamilton

Previous article

Bottas knows "final step" to beat Hamilton

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

2
Dakar

Benavides awarded win after stopping for Goncalves

1h
3
IndyCar

McLaughlin heads line-up in intriguing first 2020 IndyCar test

4
WRC

Toyota's 2020 Yaris WRC unveiled ahead of debut

5
Formula 1

Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel

10m

Latest videos

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023 07:33
Formula 1

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023

Latest news

Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel
F1

Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel

Bottas knows "final step" to beat Hamilton
F1

Bottas knows "final step" to beat Hamilton

Kvyat a "living example" of bouncing back for Gasly
F1

Kvyat a "living example" of bouncing back for Gasly

Perez won't stay in F1 for long if results don't improve
F1

Perez won't stay in F1 for long if results don't improve

Formula 1 announces 2020 race start times
F1

Formula 1 announces 2020 race start times

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.