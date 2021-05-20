Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Analysis

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco

By:

The change to the 2021 Formula 1 race weekend timetable puts extra pressure on teams and drivers in Monaco as they adjust to an hour less of track time on Thursday.

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco

For this season, the traditional 90-minute length for FP1 and FP2 was reduced to 60 minutes per session, obliging teams to squeeze their work into a smaller window.

That wasn’t really an issue in Bahrain, where the teams had tested shortly before the race weekend, or at Imola, Portimao and Barcelona, all venues that F1 visited in the second half of 2020.

However, in Monaco the reduced running on the first day will have an impact, not least because of the unique nature of the track and the need for drivers to run as many laps as they can in order to dial themselves in.

The fact that teams have not sampled the street circuit since 2019 also means that some may require more time than usual to find the ideal set-up.

With 30 minutes missing from both the morning and afternoon sessions, the track is set to be busier than usual on the first day, and any dramas – such as a mechanical issue or crash damage – will correspondingly be even more expensive than they usually are in Monaco.

In other words, if a driver has a problem in the morning, he will only have an hour in which to recover track time in the afternoon. Shorter sessions also mean less time to repair minor damage and get the cars back out again.

“Everything will be very compressed,” says Alfa Romeo engineering head Xevi Pujolar. “For sure just to maximise the track running and just to get as much information will be high value on all the sessions.

“It will be a challenge for everyone. We have seen [in Spain] that maybe on the downforce level, some people were doing a bit different. So we have to see also what competitors bring to Monaco, if people have put some upgrades.

“But when everything is so tight, and we have to see also with the tyres how everything performs in Monaco, it could be a challenge, not only on the engineering side, but for the drivers.”

Trackside advertising on the approach to the tunnel

Trackside advertising on the approach to the tunnel

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Monaco is all about finding your way and building up a rhythm, and the usual programme will have to be accelerated.

Teams have had to slim down Friday programmes elsewhere, and that will be even more apparent in Monaco on Thursday, with less time to go through a run plan.

“We've been so used to doing the amount of testing we've done, high fuel, low fuel, aero runs, tests, everything like that,” says Norris. “Now, it's just a lot more, can we get enough laps? Can we make the drivers confident enough? Especially around here, you just want the drivers to get as many laps or we want to get as many laps as possible.

“So yeah, I guess there's a lot of priority towards that. Less testing of parts and testing different things. But a good combination of just letting us drive as many laps as we need to do to make sure we're confident and we can we gain more by our track knowledge and our track confidence, then we will gain in some small difference we can make on the car.”

Confidence has been an issue for Daniel Ricciardo, especially with regard to braking. Inevitably less track time may tempt the drivers to get up speed a little earlier than they usually would, and that could be tricky.

“It's funny, we still have to remind ourselves that we get an hour less on Friday or the Thursday here,” says Daniel Ricciardo. “And especially because this track all you want is just laps and laps, and to just build that rhythm and kind of find your marks bit by bit.

“So it does put a lot more pressure on Thursday. And because ultimately, you do want to get enough out of Thursday that having a day off, and then getting back into the car cold on Saturday morning, you're like already kind of there. So it will put a bit of pressure on us to kind of pick up the pace early, and probably means less less kind of race sims and more quali stuff.

“That's the balance where you need to be out on track here. But you also need to find the limit at some point. So I think FP1, it's probably just be sensible, and then FP2, start to play a bit more with the wolves!”

Read Also:

Pierre Gasly believes that in the end drivers probably won’t do significantly fewer laps than in the past, but he agrees that the action will be compressed, with less time spent in the pits.

“I think it probably won't affect us as much.” says the Frenchman. “We're probably all-in-all going lose maybe 15 minutes, with the time you spend in the garage. I think now as soon as we can get on track, we'll go there and just do laps.

“A lot less waiting time. So it's maybe tougher for the teams. And you can't make the big changes any more on the car. So in terms of number of laps, I don't think it will affect so much."

The reduced running is particular frustrating for the three 2021 rookies, Yuki Tsunoda, Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, and also for Nicholas Latifi, who has yet to sample the track in an F1 car.

All bar Tsunoda do at least know the principality from F2. The AlphaTauri driver faces the biggest challenge of anyone this weekend, and the only experience he can draw on is from racing on the streets in Macau and Pau.

“My target is really clear,” he says. “I just have to have really clean sessions until qualifying. Just build up the pace really slowly, as you don’t want to go immediately aggressive in the first lap. There’s no point.

“Just slowly build up the pace, have clean sessions and put it all together in qualifying. My main target is like that. Monaco is not much car effect, more driving effect for the lap time, so you need a good confidence through the run. Just build up the pace slowly is the main target.”

He’s left nothing to chance, running several days in the Red Bull simulator in Milton Keynes.

“I’ve done a lot of simulator,” says Tsunoda. “Three days of simulator, I never had that much simulator sessions in the past. I need the maximum preparation I can do.

“It’s not I would say too similar to a real car, the simulator, but I just have to use this experience, just like I said, building up the pace is the most important thing.”

Tsunoda’s boss Franz Tost will no doubt have his fingers crossed.

“I always said this, it's a big disadvantage for the young driver, for rookies, because they miss one hour." says the Austrian. "And one hour is a lot. Especially here we would send them out immediately, because the first half of an hour the others do not go on the track. But now they all will go out on the track. And that means there's traffic.

“That means it's not so easy to drive here in traffic, because the other drivers will also try then something. But this is how it is. And we have to make the best out of it.”

Yachts in the harbour and the Monaco skyline beyond

Yachts in the harbour and the Monaco skyline beyond

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Next article

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

1h
2
World Superbike

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

3
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

10h
4
Vintage

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash

5
IndyCar

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle

Latest news
Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

4m
How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle
Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

32m
Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

34m
How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco
Formula 1

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco

54m
2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas - Summer break a 00:32
Formula 1
5m

Formula 1: Bottas - Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
12h

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Blendy wings and the FIA; Ferrari's setup for Monaco 15:37
Formula 1
14h

Blendy wings and the FIA; Ferrari's setup for Monaco

Virtual Onboard - Circuit de Monaco 01:28
Formula 1
15h

Virtual Onboard - Circuit de Monaco

Formula 1: Montoya on Norris' McLaren contract 03:41
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Montoya on Norris' McLaren contract

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Villeneuve failed to repeat his father’s Monaco F1 success
Formula 1

Why Villeneuve failed to repeat his father’s Monaco F1 success

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks
Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
19h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
21h
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
World Superbike World Superbike

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Verschoor secures budget for Monaco F2 return
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor secures budget for Monaco F2 return

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
FIA F2 FIA F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco

Latest news

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.