Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests

shares
comments
Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests
By:

Renault has announced that junior drivers Christian Lundgaard, Oscar Piastri and Guanyu Zhou will all feature in an upcoming private Formula 1 test in Bahrain.

Renault will conduct four days of private testing at the Bahrain International Circuit between 29 October and 2 November, splitting the running between three members of the Renault Sport Academy.

The test programme will be conducted using the Renault R.S.18 car - its latest F1 model not limited by testing restrictions - and continue the development of the trio.

F2 race winner Lundgaard will commence the test running on 29 October, enjoying his third F1 testing appearance, with the Dane believing it will assist in his preparations for his upcoming season finale in Bahrain.

“I am very excited to be testing the R.S.18 next weekend,” Lundgaard said.

“I’ve done two test days before in a Formula 1 car, so we’ll be looking to build on where I left off.

“I’ve never actually raced in Bahrain, so doing the test will be valuable for me especially since I’m driving there for the final two rounds of championship.

“We’ll be looking to use the test to prepare for the race and also for me to learn more about the car. There is nothing better than learning a track in an F1 car, so that’s going to be pretty exciting.”

Lundgaard will then hand over to Piastri for the second day of testing, making the Australian’s first outing in F1 machinery following his title victory in FIA Formula 3 this year.

“It’s safe to say I am very excited to be driving the R.S.18 next week in Bahrain,” Piastri said. “Obviously, it will be my first test in a Formula 1 car, so it will definitely be a moment to cherish and remember for a very long time.

“There will be lots to learn on the day, such as getting used to the power, downforce and braking of the car and it will all be a challenge, but I love tackling new ones.

“I drove the Bahrain circuit earlier this year when we did the FIA Formula 3 pre-season test, but I’ve obviously never lapped the circuit in an F1 car, so I can’t wait to get out on track.”

Read Also:

The final two days of running will then be conducted by Zhou, who has regularly conducted private test running with Renault this year in its 2018 car.

“The tests in Bahrain are part of a planned programme that the Academy has delivered every year for the past three years,” said Renault Sport Academy director Mia Sharizman.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to show the progression and level of achievement of the drivers in the Academy.

“Christian and Zhou will be in the R.S.18 for a second time, whilst Oscar will be experiencing his first time in a Formula 1 car as a reward for winning the FIA Formula 3 title plus it is part of his continued progression in the Academy.”

Related video

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault

Previous article

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault

Next article

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Guanyu Zhou , Christian Lundgaard , Oscar Piastri
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

McLaren boss labels Supercars V6 engine move 'a mistake'
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaren boss labels Supercars V6 engine move 'a mistake'

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

Latest news

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault

Ferrari to introduce further aero upgrades in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to introduce further aero upgrades in Portugal

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season

22m
2
Supercars

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report

3
Formula 1

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP

4
Formula 1

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault

5
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Latest news

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season
Formula 1

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests
Formula 1

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault
Formula 1

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault

Ferrari to introduce further aero upgrades in Portugal
Formula 1

Ferrari to introduce further aero upgrades in Portugal

Racing Point explains timeline of Stroll’s COVID-19 test
Formula 1

Racing Point explains timeline of Stroll’s COVID-19 test

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean? 04:01
Formula 1

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean?

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.