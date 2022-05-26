Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Raikkonen to make racing return in NASCAR at Watkins Glen with Trackhouse Next / Leclerc: Ferrari needs to be braced for Monaco F1 "surprises"
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP

Kevin Magnussen has admitted to changing his mind over who was to blame for his lap one clash with Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP

The Dane and his Mercedes rival came together at Turn 4 on the opening lap at Barcelona last weekend as he tried an overtaking move around the outside.

On the team radio immediately afterwards, Magnussen reckoned that Hamilton had deliberately opened up his steering, although he later clarified that those remarks were simply made in the heat of the moment.

But having watched the incident again in the days after the Spanish race, Magnussen said that he now believed Hamilton was completely innocent.

Instead, he thinks it was just unfortunate circumstances, as he said with hindsight he wishes he had left the seven-time world champion a bit more space.

Speaking about the clash ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Magnussen said: "I had a chance to look at it and of course I changed my view on that.

"I had the feeling when I was on the track that he opened the steering. But that's not what happened. He just got in the slipstream of the Ferrari, and understeered a tiny bit.

"I was super close to him. I didn't give him much room for error, I gave no margin. So we touched. It was unfortunate."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, ploughs through the gravel after contact on the opening lap

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, ploughs through the gravel after contact on the opening lap

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Magnussen said that there were no regrets about attempting to pull off a lap one pass like that, but just regrets his trajectory not being slightly different.

"I just wish I had turned in one millisecond later," said the Haas driver. "But also in a corner like that, if you're going to go around the outside, you want to be as close to him as possible. You don't want to go too wide and go on to the dirty part of the track. That's what I did.

"We touched unfortunately. There was also a lot of bad luck in that. If I had just been a little bit further forward when we hit, we would have hit rim to rim and it would have been different.

"But unfortunately I just hit with his side at the tyre and it was a puncture. It was bad luck. I wish I had given him slightly more room."

Read Also:

The incident put Hamilton and Magnussen to the back of the pack on the opening lap.

While Hamilton was able to stage a strong recovery and finish fifth, despite engine problems late on, Magnussen could not make similar progress and came home 17th.

shares
comments

Related video

Raikkonen to make racing return in NASCAR at Watkins Glen with Trackhouse
Previous article

Raikkonen to make racing return in NASCAR at Watkins Glen with Trackhouse
Next article

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to be braced for Monaco F1 "surprises"

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to be braced for Monaco F1 "surprises"
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco

Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate
Formula 1

Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate

Hamilton: I wasn’t defeatist with Spanish GP call to save F1 engine Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I wasn’t defeatist with Spanish GP call to save F1 engine

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.