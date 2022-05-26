Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why Monaco could be "quite sketchy" for 2022 F1 cars Next / Raikkonen to make racing return in NASCAR at Watkins Glen with Trackhouse
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ferrari to hold fire on next updates until British GP

Ferrari expects to wait until around the time of the British Grand Prix for its next big Formula 1 update package.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari to hold fire on next updates until British GP

The Italian outfit, which is locked in a championship fight with Red Bull this year, introduced its first major overhaul of its F1-75 at last weekend's Spanish GP.

The improvements appeared to have delivered some progress, with Charles Leclerc taking pole position and looking on course to take a victory before he was stopped with a power unit problem.

While Ferrari knows that it cannot back off if it wants to stave off the renewed threat from Red Bull, it equally is aware that it has to stay under F1's cost cap limits too.

The budgetary constraints are why Ferrari waited until Spain to bring its first major step for 2022, and are a factor in holding back until July for the next update.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said that the run of street circuits, including Monaco and Baku, also played a part in its plans.

"I think the budget cap is dictating somehow what we can do," he said. "We need to certainly have a close look at it and not wasting our money, because we cannot simply do that.

"I think we'll bring upgrades when we have got a significant one. It will not come every single race that we will be bringing pieces.

"On top of that, I think you can look at the next races. We've got now Monaco where maybe you're bringing a new front suspension for steering angle, and then later on, we've got Baku which is a city circuit.

"So I think it will be around the UK where maybe some developments will arrive."

Ferrari brought a vastly upgraded floor to Spain as part of a package of updates

Ferrari brought a vastly upgraded floor to Spain as part of a package of updates

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Leclerc's engine problem in Spain opened the door for Max Verstappen to take a victory that moved him to the top of the F1 title standings.

But despite seeing his championship advantage wiped away, Leclerc said that the progress from the updates in Spain was most encouraging for him.

"Of course, there's this issue that we've had on the car and I'm very disappointed but on the other hand I think there's plenty of positive signs other than that," he said.

"Throughout the whole weekend our qualifying pace, the new package works as expected, which is not always a given, and everything was working well.

"And our race pace and tyre management, tyre management after the last few races, we've been struggling quite a bit compared to Red Bull. And today it was strong.

"In those situations, I think it's good to also look at the positives, and there are plenty today."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Monaco could be "quite sketchy" for 2022 F1 cars
Previous article

Why Monaco could be "quite sketchy" for 2022 F1 cars
Next article

Raikkonen to make racing return in NASCAR at Watkins Glen with Trackhouse

Raikkonen to make racing return in NASCAR at Watkins Glen with Trackhouse
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Formula 1

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Latest news

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
19 h
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.