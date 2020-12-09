Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

shares
comments
Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
By:

Formula 2 driver Marino Sato will make his Formula 1 test debut next week in Abu Dhabi after being named in AlphaTauri’s line-up for the running at Yas Marina.

Sato, 21, moved up to F2 full-time in 2020 with Trident after six appearances for Campos the previous year, having also won the Euroformula Open title the previous year.

The Japanese driver picked up one point across the 12-round season, finishing eighth in the Mugello sprint race.

Sato will link up with AlphaTauri for next Tuesday’s young driver test in Abu Dhabi, partnering Yuki Tsunoda in the team’s two-car entry for the running.

“I am extremely happy to be given this opportunity from AlphaTauri to drive an F1 car,” Sato said.

“We will try to do as many laps as possible to get used to the car quickly and to learn maximum out of it for whatever it comes in future.

“Obviously to be driving an F1 car is the dream of every racing driver, for sure I will enjoy a lot around Abu Dhabi!”

Read Also:

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said he was pleased to welcome Sato to the team for the running, feeling it was a deserved test after a “solid job” in F2 this year.

“We are convinced he can do a good job as he is a skilled driver,” Tost said.

“The plan for the test is simple, getting him to do as many laps as possible to give him a good feeling for an F1 car. This test will be very useful, both for us and for Marino and we will do our best to help him understand how an F1 team operates in all its different aspects.

“In addition, from a technical point of view he will certainly learn something from which he will benefit next year, when he will continue in the F2 championship.

“I think this is a very good preparation for his future and it’s a pleasure to be part of his development towards what we hope will be a very successful career.”

Sato is currently taking part in F2 post-season testing in Bahrain with Trident before heading to Abu Dhabi for the F1 running.

Teams are permitted to enter two cars to the Abu Dhabi test, although not all will partake in what was initially slated to be a day solely for young drivers.

The FIA has since opened up the test to any driver who did not race full-time in F1 this year, allowing Fernando Alonso to link up with Renault for the day ahead of his 2021 race comeback.

Related video

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Previous article

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Marino Sato
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Australian legend John Harvey passes away
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

Tony Stewart snares Pocono podium
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Tony Stewart snares Pocono podium

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Canossa Events acquires Cavallino Inc.
General General / Motorsport.com news

Canossa Events acquires Cavallino Inc.

Fanatec launches steering wheel for sim and real-world racing
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Fanatec launches steering wheel for sim and real-world racing

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Russell hopes to give Wolff a headache before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell hopes to give Wolff a headache before 2022

Latest news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure

Trending

1
Supercars

Randle in the frame for 2021 Tickford seat

2
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

3h
3
MotoGP

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

20h
4
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

5
Formula 1

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

12h

Latest news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Formula 1

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace
Formula 1

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos 02:57
Formula 1
Dec 7, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 5, 2020

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.